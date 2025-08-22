Filip: Czech explorer’s unfiltered view of Tanzania and the world

The turbulent voyage in Lake Victoria when he was in Mwanza did not faze Filip; it is a part of his adventurous life. For a man who recently went to Iraq as a tourist, he has had his share of eventful adventures. Filip Vodicka is half of the ‘Live the Life’ expedition team travelling worldwide, backed by the Czech Republic Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He has been in the tourism business for more than 30 years, and after three decades, he decided to try something different; that’s when they started travelling around the globe in 2018. “We have one life to live, and it’s very short,” he quipped.

He and his partner took one year and six months to build a customised truck that they drive to all countries they are visiting, he said. This style of travel gives them the freedom to do what they like, where they can stop.

And where they can go, with no limits and more flexibility to explore and meet with local communities wherever they go. Filip cherishes meeting people and just holding conversations and sharing ideas.

Even in his visit to Iraq and other places in the Middle East and Africa, he said common people around the world have no problems with each other. Actually, people he has met in Iraq are more friendly and welcoming. “It’s just politicians around the world that want to divide people, but I have been to many countries, and people are kind and peaceful,” he added.

The media, in some cases, paints a picture that is contrary to reality on the ground; that’s why he insists on the importance of travel, for people to open their minds and expand their views on the diversity of mankind. That’s why he started a website, www.dinotruck.com, documenting these expeditions. He aims to educate people about the world and what to do when touring.

The Czech Republic, his home country, is also a tourism hub in Europe, just like Tanzania is to Africa; it welcomes 16 million tourists every year.

Tourism to him is a job and a passion he has had for a long time. The ambitious project to build a fully customised truck was one of the ways to live his passion for adventure.

He has driven it on Tanzanian tarmac roads and the rough terrains; the left-hand-drive vehicle has proven a challenge. “When I overtake in Tanzania, I don’t see the other side; I just pray to God,” he laughed. “We came here after driving in Iraq; if you can drive in Iraq, everything else is possible,” he added.

He acknowledges that the younger generation finds it hard to get out of the comfort bubble and travel to see the world.

Back when he started travelling, there were fewer disruptions, no internet or phones; most countries just had books and maps, so one truly had to explore the places to know about them, whereas today you can just Google the place and know everything about it.

“Even remote areas have 5G internet connections; things have changed,” he said. His favourite place in Tanzania is Mwanza city, where there is an atmosphere and lovely feeling he gets when he is there. The Lake Victoria scenery and the breeze bring that serenity one can’t put in words, he said, and that’s the reason they had to visit the city twice.

“The food was good, especially the tilapia fish,” he noted. His trip to Ukerewe, the biggest island in Lake Victoria, was equally amazing; they were able to explore the island. After safaris in the Serengeti and Tarangire, they settled in Arusha city and just explored the city.

He believes the best way to see a place is to get a local to guide you; he realised that not everything is in the guidebooks, and having human interaction is important.

They went to Morombo nyama choma, a busy local barbecue spot. He got the opportunity to just hang out in places not frequented by everyday tourists; those are the places he likes to go and just learn from people.

His experience in travel always comes in handy; he has gotten very good at negotiations, and he proved it by paying the local prices and not a ‘tourist price’ for his meat and beer.

“After 40 years of travel, I have just developed a sixth sense. I can sense the real price. The price around the world is comparable; you can just know the real cost,” he said. He urges people to read about the country they are about to visit so that way they can know the place they are going to.

After going through rough terrain to get to Serengeti, he was lucky to spot the tree-climbing lions, a rarity, he said, something that made the difficult journey worthwhile.

Something he learnt was how incredibly unbothered lions can be; when they’re resting, you can even stand a few metres away, and the lion won’t even look at you, he noted.

He was wowed by the smaller parks, the less famous ones, like Tarangire and Manyara, where he saw more animal diversity, from zebras to hippos; he saw them all. Around the river, he had a picturesque moment, taking pictures with a group of elephants.

Their huge truck has always attracted attention; while in Tanzania, they have received dinner invitations from the locals. All people want to hear their travel stories. He said the people who travel have an open mindset, open to other cultures and people, after having interactions with many people.

Many times. He insisted that after travelling and meeting people of all religions and races, he noted that all people are the same; we have more in common than what separates us as mankind. “You can even look at the history; for thousands of years, different religions have always lived together.

Life moves on very quickly, he said; the memories one creates from youth to adulthood are important, and it’s something nobody can take from you. “Things that you can do in your 20s, you can’t do when you are older,” he mentioned.

“So to some activities, when time allows, instead of just sitting at home,” he added. For a person who has never left his city or town, he advises you to be brave and step out of the bubble and start exploring; life is short.

He has had friends who for years have always told him they want to join him on his travels, but they keep postponing and telling him next year, but now they have realised they are in their 60s and they can’t do it anymore. An opportunity missed, replaced with regrets.

“When you get older, priorities change, but also come health issues and other things, so travel now when you can,” it is insisted. Filip is still travelling around Tanzania before going to other countries.

He will be visiting Zanzibar Island, a popular destination among Czechs, with charter flights. The Czech Republic is among the top ten visitors coming to Zanzibar, coming in at number seven.

He hopes he will meet other Czechs. Honorary Consulate of the Czech Republic’s head of the mission, Mr Gilman Kasiga, said their objective is to grow the tourism business partnership with Tanzania.

Not only for more Czechs to visit Tanzania but also for Tanzania to visit the country too. He also wants to see more collaboration between the two countries in healthcare, research, and other avenues.