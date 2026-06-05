Aisha Hussein Mussa: Carving a niche in Zanzibar’s competitive tourism industry

Aisha Hussein Mussa is among young Zanzibaris who have, through sheer persistence, bravery and adept learning, earned a seat at the tourism table that, for decades, didn't make room for young locals like her.

Zanzibar's tourism sector is one of the top earners in the island. Hence, it attracts all the bigwigs of international tour agencies. Through it all, these young Zanzibari women are navigating the industry and making an amicable living.

Her journey started when she was studying in Malaysia. Every time she told people she was from Zanzibar, their eyes would light up. “Oh my God, you’re from that beautiful island, paradise!” they would say.

That’s when she realised how globally loved Zanzibar is. When she returned home after her studies. She realised the reality of job scarcity. “It was very challenging for young graduates to find employment. I didn’t get a job immediately, so I volunteered first.” She recalled.

What she thought was a disappointment at the time did prepare her for what she would later face in the tourism industry.

She volunteered at “Zanzibar International Film Festival, one of East Africa's most popular film festivals held annually in Zanzibar's Stone Town, which attracts thousands of tourists and filmmakers from across the world.

She was given a first-hand view of how tourism is operated on the island, learning the ins and outs of the business side of the luxury industry. “Because of that experience and my love for organising and coordinating, starting a tourism business in Zanzibar felt like a natural calling,” she said. It allowed her to turn passion into an opportunity while showcasing the beauty of Zanzibar to the world.

Setting up a business, knowing there are already giant companies with unlimited resources and years of experience, takes strategic planning and big kahunas. Aisha admits that entering the market with established international giants can be very intimidating. However, she realised that being a local was her greatest strength.

She understood the destination, what we called the country of operations, which she called home. She already had a strong relationship with local communities.

This allowed her to offer authentic experiences that large international companies often struggle to provide because they’re not on the ground. “Instead of focusing on competition, I focused on creating value, building trust and delivering exceptional customer service,” she explained.

Her outstanding work for more than a decade was recently recognised when she scooped an award during the “Muslim Women Award.” The award that is held annually on the island shines a light on women who make meaningful contributions to the community.

She was awarded the best in tourism and the blue economy. An honoir that she dedicated to her staff. “It was not just a personal achievement, but recognition for my whole team and the growing role of women in the tourism sector. It motivates young women who look up to me,” she noted.

She is still determined to create more room for young girls to pursue their dreams in the ever-growing sector. She knows representation and commitment matter a lot. She mentors young women and prioritises hiring and working with women first.

Providing opportunities for professional growth and internship. When opportunities arise, she looks at local women first. Only if a woman isn’t available do they consider men, but they must be from Zanzibar. Advocating for more inclusion and leadership opportunities for women in tourism.

Tourism might look like a luxurious business, with the sight of tourists relaxing on the beach, sipping mojitos, one might naively think its easy buck. A misconception, Aisha says, is far from the truth.

She said, many people believe, you just show visitors around, go to the city tours, Prison Island and make easy money. In reality, she said, it requires a lot of strategic planning, customer service, marketing, crisis management, logistics and constant problem-solving. Behind every successful tour, there’s a lot of preparation and responsibility that people don’t see.

The recently reported Ebola outbreak in DRC reminds her of the importance of constant and relentless communication to international clientele. Africa has been plagued by centuries-old misinformation and perceptions that are still prevalent today.

An Ebola outbreak in another country affects the whole continent. Oblivious to the geographical realities. Because some tourists think Africa is a country and what happens in one country happens to all. Aisha believes that education and communication are key.

She stays in close contact with their clients and sends accurate information through emails and WhatsApp from reliable sources. “We explain geographical distances because many people don’t realise how big Africa is. We emphasise that events in one country often have no direct impact on another,” she said. She said that as long as they are honest and transparent, clients understand and proceed with their travel plans.

The challenges of tourism are that people are convinced that it is glamorous, just hanging out with a mzungu, speaking English and receiving dollars. But Aisha works almost 24 hours because of the time differences.

When it’s daytime in Tanzania, it’s nighttime for some of their clients. She works long hours, including holidays and weekends. The industry is highly sensitive to global events, economic downturns, health crises, political instability and so many other unforeseen factors, but through it all, she has to maintain quality and consistency. A never-ending work.

Her advice to young graduates entering the sector is to stay open-minded and proactive. It is vital to develop practical skills through internship. Improving one's communication skills and learning digital marketing will give one an edge; “Today, it’s essential. Always invest in personal development. Success comes to those who are adaptable, passionate and willing to learn,” she advised.

Artificial Intelligence has disrupted all businesses and tourism is no exception. Though she was initially hesitant to embrace it, now she sees AI as a valuable tool, using it for content creation, customer communication, itinerary planning, market research and improving operational efficiency. She views it as an opportunity to work smarter and stay competitive.

Aisha has always been self-employed; she joined forces with her husband and started Issam Tours and Safaris.

However, there is a clear distinction between family life and business. She acknowledges it's challenging, but her family is the priority.

They have set clear boundaries. At home, “we are husband and wife, mother and father. At the office, we are business partners,” she explained.

She makes sure she dedicates quality time to her family every day.