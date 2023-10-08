Let’s get married… On a budget

In a society where weddings are given preference to all other functions except funerals, the pressure to outperform the previous weddings attended is immense.

What comes to the fore when one thinks of a wedding is hosting the reception in the swankiest hotel they can manage, being ferried in a stretch limousine, music bands, food fit for gods, honeymoons and knickknacks.

All these things can cost a limb.

There is no telling the amount of financial and physical strain that weddings exert on the bride, bridegroom and their families.

To lessen the stress involved in the entire process of wedding planning to execution, the parties involved have to be creative and focused.

You do not want your wedding to fail or come out as mediocre.

It is extremely challenging to make an accurate and realistic budget because the majority of couples planning to wed are wading in unchartered waters.

A couple that wed in August, Saraphina Rashid and Joel Stephen said that one does not have to bend over to have a good wedding.

While a wedding needs to be memorable, it is futile to overdo things.

“One doesn’t need to over-exert themselves on account of a wedding. If one cannot afford to wear a certain type of dress or tuxedo, then they shouldn’t be bothered by it, because forcing untenable circumstances can ruin it all,” shared Saraphina.

In their view, a wedding is about friends and relatives. Any other interested party can view the wedding on social media if they so wish.

“Much of the money will be invested on photos and videos for the purpose of keeping the memories alive. We are not about swanky venues or hotels. Modesty in the entire wedding process will be key to our success,” says Joel.

Nelly Christopher, a customer care staff for a tech company reckons that food and drinks should be abundant in her wedding.

“Eating food together with the guests is ritualistic. One thing that is certain is that people love eating together. I know that good food is a must. Instead of spending a fortune on halls and other things, scrumptious food should be a priority. I think that it is always important to make sure that guests eat, drink and make merry. Always bear in mind that we, Tanzanians love good food and drinks.”

David George and Janet Marere, a married couple who are residents of Tabata share that in wedding preparations, couples need to be honest with their budget.

“If you hire a professional wedding planner, it’s important to share with them your budget. Being able to do that means the planner will be able to know what to prioritise that falls within your budget so as to avoid frustrations and disappointments,” he shares.

According to experts in the wedding pklanning industry, here is how to plan a fabulous ceremony that won’t leave you saying “I do” to debt!

Make a list of what’s most important

Godfrey Abel, a videographer and photographer says each person can make a list of their priorities, ranking them from most important to least important.

“Make a list of the most and least important items in your wedding plan. Out of both lists, couples are supposed to look for diverging and converging priorities. Any items that rank low on each person’s list of priorities can be easily afforded and less funding is needed, while those that are high on each list can take up more of the budget,” he says.

He further added that it’s important to consider hiring a reputable production firm which offers reasonable prices and still deliver work of the highest calibre.

One does not have to part with so much money by hiring firms that charge so much for a service that can be offered at lesser cost. Some production companies charge less money, provide great photos and videos.

Prioritise what matters

Invite only the people who matter to you, unless you can afford it.

You can cut on the budget by engaging an MC whose fee is within your reach.

“Highly placed MCs can sabotage your event owing to their tight timelines. They are in a hurry to attend other events. They most likely will not give your event the time and attention it deserves. Don’t go for extremely cheap MCs either. Work with those above average,” Godfrey shares.

The number of invited guest should tally with their contributions.

Shortage of food and drinks is embarrassing.

Avoid being too extravagant

It is okay to show off if you can afford it. However, too much of it means that you are going to put a dent in the finances.

Marriage is never about an extravagant wedding but the future that comes when everyone has left.

Godfrey goes on to say that while it is acceptable to have a colourful wedding, it is equally important to know what is important to your wedding and prioritise it.

It’s become customary for individuals to throw lavish parties at pricey venues, ride limousines, wear expensive clothes and suits but at the end, they find themselves in a financial abyss.

There are good tailors who charge less that can ensure that the bride and groom look smart on their wedding day.

Life&Style spoke with one of the country’s notable wedding planners, Kevins Events.

As experts at planning seamless events, they recommend thorough research followed by careful planning prior to the event.

“We usually advise couples to have a clear mind in order to furnish us with a rough picture of how they want to have their wedding, their priorities and how much they are willing to spend,” says Kevin.

The venue is the most important consideration to be made. It is the heart of the wedding.

“Always choose a venue that offers decorations instead of separately hiring a decorator.”

“Always remember that having to choose one with a reasonable size. All your relatives and friends would love to attend your wedding. A wedding is about the quality and not the quantity. Fewer guests means better wedding and the honeymoon you have been planning for. Unless you can afford it, keep the number of invited guests at a minimum,” he adds.

Godfrey also avers that a wedding should have only those close to you.

“Instead of filling your photo gallery with images of people you hardly know, it’s better to have those close friends and relatives.”

Many couples prefer having their weddings in the villages they were born in.

However, it is always important to know whether you have more friends and relatives in the city or the village.

Godfrey insists that it is important to cut the travel costs for invited guests by figuring out where a majority of the friends and relatives live.

“The bride and groom need to consider the travel expenses,” he explains.

Didas Katona a designer who has been designing wedding accessories says that one does not have to dress so expensively on their wedding day.

“Consider hiring a designer for the day. There are many affordable options out there that still look beautiful and elegant. Brides can save money and still wear their dream dress by renting. It’s the best way to save on the big day, especially when it’s such an expensive purchase that you will only wear once,” he shares.

It’s important to remember that your wedding is about the two of you and the marriage you will build.

Through all the wedding planning hoopla, remember not to lose sight of what truly matters.

The amount of money you spend on your wedding will not demonstrate your love for one another, but it may result in empty bank accounts.