Unveiling the secrets of Mafia Island

Mafia Island, also known as Chole Shamba, is a captivating gem nestled within the Mafia Archipelago, situated in the southern Pwani Region of Tanzania, across the Mafia Channel.

The third-largest island in Tanzanian ocean territory, Mafia Island is one of six districts in Pwani Region.

Referred to as Chole Shamba, translating to Chole farmlands, the island boasts a rich history, intertwining ancient trade routes with modern-day tourism.

Its economy thrives on fishing, subsistence agriculture, and a bustling market in Kilindoni, attracting tourists, particularly scuba divers, birdwatchers, and game fishermen seeking its tranquil shores.

Tracing its roots back to the 8th century, Mafia Island once played a pivotal role in the trade network between East Asia and East Africa, serving as a vital stop for Arab boats. Remnants of its historical significance can still be witnessed in the ruins of Chole Mjini, a testament to its bygone era as a thriving trade hub.

Under a treaty of 1890, Germany took control of Mafia and constructed the buildings still evident on Chole. Germany paid Sultan Sayyid Ali bin Said al-Said of Zanzibar M4 million for both the island and part of the mainland coast.

On January 12, 1915, Mafia was taken by British troops as a base for the air and sea assault on the light cruiser Königsberg. The name "Mafia" derives from the Arabic morfiyeh, meaning "group" or "archipelago," or from the Swahili mahali pa afya, meaning "a healthy dwelling place."

In more recent times, efforts towards conservation and sustainable development have flourished, with initiatives such as the establishment of Tanzania’s first multi-user marine park in 1995. These endeavors aim to protect Mafia Island’s natural resources while fostering socio-economic growth for its communities.