An imperative for ESG, sustainability and climate change in Africa

By Bryan Bwana

Africa sits on an untapped goldmine: its Unique Indigenous Knowledge (UIK). From ancient medicines and ecological farming systems to cultural expressions, biodiversity use and sustainable technologies, this knowledge has sustained communities for centuries.

Yet, while 80 percent of Africans still depend on traditional medicine for primary healthcare, Africa contributes less than 1 percent of the world’s patents (WIPO, 2023). The contradiction is stark: the continent provides biodiversity and traditional wisdom to the world, but captures almost none of the economic or governance value.

In today’s age of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) accountability and climate urgency, Africa can no longer afford to ignore this imbalance. Digitising, patenting, trademarking and copyrighting UIK is not just about cultural pride—it is about sovereignty, sustainability and survival in the global knowledge economy.

The costs of inaction

Biopiracy: The San people’s knowledge of the Hoodia cactus was commercialised by international pharmaceutical firms without initial community benefits. Compensation only came after global pressure, long after profits had been made.

Delayed protection: South Africa’s Rooibos tea, enjoyed globally for decades, only secured EU Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) in 2021. Before that, its name and value chain were exploited abroad with little return to local communities.

Coffee wars: Ethiopia’s 2007 dispute with Starbucks over the right to trademark Sidamo and Yirgacheffe coffees showed how vulnerable African brands are in global markets. Ethiopia eventually won recognition, but billions in brand value had already been diluted.

Each case represents lost royalties, missed trade opportunities and diminished community livelihoods.

Lessons from Asia

India: The Traditional Knowledge Digital Library (TKDL) houses over 400,000 formulations of Ayurvedic, Unani and Siddha medicine. Shared with global patent offices, it has prevented over 200 wrongful patents, saving India’s industries billions. India now exports herbal medicines worth over $1.5 billion annually (Pharmexcil, 2022).

China: Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) is backed by national law, R&D funding and patent systems. Today, TCM represents a $50+ billion global industry, with exports to 180 countries and integration into modern hospitals.

Asia at Large: The region files over two-thirds of global patents annually (WIPO, 2023), compared to Africa’s 1 percent. This patent advantage fuels innovation hubs, foreign investment and domestic control over bioeconomy sectors. If Africa harnessed even 5 percent of its indigenous plant and medicinal knowledge through IP protection, it could unlock industries worth tens of billions of dollars annually, while strengthening community resilience to climate change.

The ESG dimension

Environmental: Indigenous agroecological knowledge such as terracing in Ethiopia or water-harvesting in the Sahel, offers proven climate adaptation solutions.

Social: Protecting cultural expressions ensures fair benefit-sharing, youth employment and gender inclusion.

Governance: IP protection (patents, trademarks, GIs, ABS frameworks) strengthens Africa’s negotiating power in global trade and ensures transparency.

Digitising and protecting UIK is therefore not just heritage work but it is an ESG investment strategy.

Patents and utility models: Protect novel inventions based on traditional knowledge (e.g., Prunus africana bark extract for prostate health).

Trademarks and collective marks: Defend cultural brands like Ethiopian coffee or Ghanaian kente.

Geographical indications (GIs): Secure terroir-linked products (Rooibos, Penja pepper, Zanzibar cloves).

Copyright and related rights: Protect oral histories, music, craft designs and digital codices.

Access and Benefit Sharing (ABS): Enforce royalties and community control under the Nagoya Protocol.

Together, these instruments turn vulnerability into leverage.

Roadmap: Immediate to long-term action

Immediate (0–12 months)

• Launch TKDL-Africa, a digital library modeled on India’s system

• Register 10–20 flagship GIs per country (e.g., shea butter, baobab, cloves)

• Sign ABS frameworks ensuring royalties for communities

• Partner with global patent offices to block wrongful claims.

Short-term (1–3 years)

• Validate top traditional medicines and crops with patents

• Expand to 100+ African GIs with traceability and quality control

• Copyright cultural expressions and digital archives

• Establish Community Benefit Trusts for royalties

Long-term (3–10 years)

• Link TKDL-Africa with ARIPO, OAPI and AfCFTA

• Develop African pharmacopeias and quality standards

• Embed IP and ABS training in universities

• Scale creative industries based on protected indigenous designs

Case studies that prove it works

Rooibos (South Africa): PDO recognition now guarantees EU market premiums and rural income.

Ethiopian coffee: Trademarks empowered farmers to negotiate better with global buyers.

India’s TKDL: Over 200 patents withdrawn globally, saving industries billions.

China’s TCM: A state-backed knowledge-to-market system generating over $50 billion annually.

What Africa must do now

Governments: Build registries, digital libraries and enforceable IP systems.

Businesses: Invest in UIK-based products with licensing and R&D.

Communities: Form cooperatives to own collective marks and benefit-sharing trusts.

Investors and ESG funds: Treat Indigenous Knowledge as a high-return, high-impact frontier market.

Regional bodies: Integrate TKDL-Africa into AfCFTA and continental industrialisation strategies.

Africa’s Indigenous Knowledge is living science and technology. If protected, it can power climate solutions, health innovation, cultural industries and green jobs. If ignored, it will continue to be exploited elsewhere for billions in profit. The choice before Africa is urgent and clear: digitise and protect its Indigenous Knowledge now, or watch its heritage and future wealth slip away.