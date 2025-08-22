Alarm over planned $45 air passenger facilitation fee

Dar es Salaam. International air transport fares could potentially rise by $45 for a one-way ticket and $90 for a return one if the new fee goes as planned.

The government is planning to introduce a passenger facilitation fee on all international air travellers from November 1, a move it says will strengthen border security and modernise passenger processing.

But airlines and industry experts caution the measure could push up ticket prices and undermine the country’s competitiveness as a travel destination.

Under the new framework, international travellers will pay $45 for one-way trips into Tanzania and $90 for return journeys. Infants under the age of two will be exempted.

The fee will be collected at the point of sale and displayed separately on the ticket. Refunds will be provided for cancelled or unused tickets.

The government has assigned the fee under the VI Tax Code, which applies specifically to international air travel.

While the levy is intended to finance new security and immigration systems, airlines say it will inevitably be felt by passengers through higher fares.

Two carriers operating to Dar es Salaam, Kilimanjaro and Zanzibar confirmed to The Citizen that the charge will be included in their ticketing systems.

“On one hand, it adds pressure on airlines trying to sell flights to and from Tanzania. At the same time, it makes airlines look like the bad guys by raising ticket prices when in fact it has nothing to do with us. We’re simply obliged to collect the taxes on the government’s behalf,” an airline spokesperson said.

Precision Air spokesperson Hillary Mremi said the airline was informed and they are aware of the changes and that all that is left is the implementation come November 1.

“Yes, we are aware of these changes, therefore we are getting ready to implement as instructed by the regulator,” he said.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has also flagged concerns about the additional cost burden.

Speaking to TravelNews, IATA Regional Vice President for Africa and the Middle East Kamil Al Awadhi warned that the fee risks worsening an already expensive operating environment for airlines in Africa.

“In Africa, taxes, fees and charges are already 12 to 15 percent above the global average, making it one of the most expensive regions for airlines to operate. Further unjustified increases only add to the burden on passengers and undermine the role of aviation in connecting people and economies while affecting the destination’s competitiveness,” he said.

Mr Al Awadhi urged Tanzania to engage with the aviation industry and align the new measures with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) principles to keep air travel accessible and economically beneficial.

Why the fee is being introduced

According to the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA), revenue from the Passenger Facilitation Fee will fund the rollout of Advanced Passenger Information (API) and Electronic Border Control (eBMC) systems.

These technologies are designed to allow authorities to receive passenger data before departure, vet travellers in advance and speed up immigration checks on arrival.

The systems are part of a global shift in aviation security standards. The United Nations Security Council and ICAO have mandated all member states to establish API systems as a standard requirement under the Chicago Convention.

In Tanzania’s most recent ICAO Universal Security Audit in 2023, the country scored 86.94 percent—ranking fourth in Africa—but was marked down for gaps in API and Passenger Name Record (PNR) implementation.

TCAA Director General Salim Msangi on June 16 said the new systems would align Tanzania with international obligations while improving passenger experience.

“The fee ensures long-term sustainability of the project, covering costs for data processing, system modernisation, regulatory compliance, cyber security and training,” he said in a notice dated June 16.

Once in place, the systems will be complemented by additional tools such as e-visa and travel authorisation platforms for pre-arrival vetting, an Integrated Immigration Control System to link with national databases and an Intelligent Information Management System for data analytics and risk profiling.

Security benefits vs cost burden

Authorities argue the reforms are not only about compliance but also about enhancing national security.

By receiving passenger information before take-off, Tanzania can conduct risk assessments to prevent terrorism, transnational crime and illegal migration.

The government also expects the systems to cut airport processing times, reduce congestion and improve the overall traveller experience. But the fiscal burden remains a sticking point. Implementing and maintaining the systems will require ongoing investment in technology and skilled personnel.

The government has opted to pass much of this cost on to international passengers rather than rely solely on the national budget.

Tourism and connectivity at stake

Industry analysts warn the new fee could have broader economic implications. Tanzania is seeking to expand its tourism sector and position its airports as regional hubs for international travel.

Aviation expert John Njawa cautioned that air travel is highly price-sensitive and that new fees could deter passengers unless Tanzania offers compelling value to offset the additional costs.

“Any extra charge in aviation tends to scare away passengers unless the destination has unique attractions strong enough to justify it. Our focus should be on making Tanzania more compelling—through tourism, business opportunities, culture and other unique aspects—so that visitors see the added costs as worthwhile,” he said.

Tour operators have also voiced concerns that the additional charge may weigh on long-haul visitors, who already face rising costs due to currency fluctuations and global fuel price volatility.

The challenge for policymakers will be to strike a balance between meeting international security obligations and maintaining the affordability of air travel.

While the Passenger Facilitation Fee may be a necessary step towards modern border systems, its introduction highlights the delicate trade-off between security investment and economic competitiveness.