Yanga, Simba fans’ clash leave in one death, two injuries

Mwanza. One person has died and two others were injured following a dispute over football allegiances between fans of Simba and Yanga in Kwimba District, Mwanza Region.

The regional police confirmed the incident in a statement on Wednesday, March 25, 2026. Regional Police Commander Wilbrod Mutafungwa said Abel Mazuri, 25, from Nyamahengo, was killed after being stabbed in the chest with a sharp object.

Commander Mutafungwa said police have launched a manhunt for a suspect, whose identity is being withheld for now, in connection with the murder and the stabbing of two others. The victims had been drinking alcohol and watching football at a sports exhibition stand in Sumve Ward when the incident occurred.

The attack reportedly took place on March 24, 2026, at 5:30 pm in Nyamahengo neighbourhood. It followed a heated quarrel between Simba and Yanga supporters.

The two injured are Semen Cherehani, 26, and Ndubu Chagula, 26, both residents of Sumve Village. They sustained stab wounds to the arms.

“Preliminary investigations show that extreme football fanaticism sparked the attack, escalating into a violent clash between the fans,” Mutafungwa said.

All victims received police medical forms (PF3) and are being treated at Sumve Designated Hospital. The police confirmed the condition of the injured is improving, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend the suspect and bring him to justice.

Newborn baby abandoned in Magu

In a separate incident, police are investigating a woman whose whereabouts remain unknown after allegedly abandoning a newborn baby, estimated to be just one day old.

The incident occurred on March 24, 2026, at 11:00 am in Igudija Hamlet, Kitumba Village, Kisesa Ward, Magu District.