Navigating PMS at work

I am about to get vulnerable, so please judge me gently. It is Women’s Month, and somewhere out there, a woman needs to know she is not alone in this very specific kind of workplace chaos.

Last year, I had a one-on-one with my manager on the exact day my hormones decided to unionise and overthrow my entire personality. PMS hit me like a hostile takeover. Internally, my body was screaming, “CRY NOW. CRY EVERYWHERE. CRY LIKE THIS IS YOUR LAST SCENE.” Externally, I was attempting to maintain the face of a calm, competent professional woman who definitely has her life together.

I was seconds away from a full emotional collapse and had to hold an emergency internal board meeting. Agenda items included: damage control, do not cry into your manager’s coffee, and whatever you do, do not explain ovaries to a man who just wants to talk KPIs. My brain briefly considered honesty. As my eyes began preparing for their debut in a Nollywood drama, I said, very seriously, “Hey, just so you know… I’m not feeling myself today.”

He blinked, looked slightly puzzled, possibly thought I was sick and he responded with a calm “Ok.” After the meeting, I collapsed next to two female coworkers in a private office space and released the full hormonal memo of existential despair. One of them articulated my exact thoughts while the other nodded slowly. I was validated and the urge to cry into my lunch significantly reduced.

I know I came off quite dramatic, but the reality is many women are doing quiet, invisible emotional labour at work while managing bodies that do not conveniently pause for meetings, deadlines, or performance reviews. We are expected to show up as stable, consistent, and endlessly reliable, even when our physical and emotional bandwidth fluctuates in very real ways.

For many women, PMS is not a minor inconvenience. Hormonal changes during the luteal phase can affect mood, concentration, energy levels, and physical comfort. Research consistently shows that premenstrual symptoms contribute to reduced productivity, increased fatigue, and higher rates of perceived work impairment.

Common workplace impacts include: irritability, mood swings, fatigue, mental fog, emotional sensitivity, cramps and headaches. These symptoms often lead to self-doubt and overcompensation once the symptoms pass.

Here are some practical strategies that help:

1. Track your cycle. Anticipate lower-energy periods and plan demanding work accordingly.

2. Communicate strategically. Share needs privately and professionally, without oversharing. Sometimes a simple statement like “I’m not at my best today” is enough to buy yourself grace without undermining your credibility. The goal is not to perform strength at all costs, but to create room for sustainable professionalism.

3. Prepare your environment. Support your body with hydration, comfort aids, and ergonomic adjustments. For example, consider bringing a hot water bottle, comfortable shawl into the office.

4. Reduce stress deliberately. Give yourself the permission to engage in light movement, breathing, or brief breaks to lower symptom intensity, whatever provides you relief.

5. Prioritise foundational self-care. Remember, good sleep, nutrition, and hydration are performance tools, not rewards.

6. Seek medical support when needed. Persistent or severe symptoms may require professional care. According to the American Library of Medicine, up to 40 percent of women experience significant premenstrual symptoms, which can profoundly affect daily functioning and quality of life, so you’re not alone.

Managing PMS at work can be brutal, but you are not alone. I’m a pretty open book with those I trust and am lucky enough to work with female colleagues about this, but in case you are not, perhaps you could consider calling a trusted friend to discuss your feelings during PMS, if you need to talk about it. Managing PMS at work is doable; you just need to implement a strategy of communication and preparation.