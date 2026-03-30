Tanzania launches initiative to deepen trade ties with Japan

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has launched a new initiative aimed at strengthening trade and investment partnerships with Japan, as authorities seek to attract foreign capital while linking local entrepreneurs with global investors.

The Tanzania Investment and Special Economic Zones Authority (TISEZA) is calling on Tanzanian entrepreneurs to submit details of their businesses and projects to improve access to investment information for Japanese investors and foster joint ventures.

Speaking at the launch of a bilateral investment guide in Dar es Salaam, TISEZA Director General Gilead Teri said the move is designed to simplify investment processes and promote partnerships between Tanzanian and Japanese enterprises.

“The guide has been translated into Japanese to ensure investors can easily understand the opportunities available in Tanzania and the procedures for investing,” he said. “Our goal is to connect Tanzanian entrepreneurs with Japanese investors, as it is easier to attract investment when a local partner is available.”

Mr Teri urged local businesspeople to take advantage of the initiative by submitting project proposals, noting that participants would receive tailored guidance to help refine their ventures and improve bankability.

He added that TISEZA is fast-tracking efforts to attract Japanese investors, citing opportunities in sectors such as agriculture and education. Among the projects highlighted is a large-scale organic coffee farm in Karatu, alongside investments in the education sector.

Policy analyst Ms Lois Kassana from the Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) said opening up to global investors is critical for economic growth, noting that domestic capacity alone is not sufficient.

“Partnerships with countries like Japan offer important benefits, including the transfer of technology, knowledge, and expertise across sectors,” she said.

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative in Tanzania, Mr Shigeki Komatsubara, said the initiative brings together government, private sector actors, and development partners under a shared goal of strengthening trade and investment ties.

He noted that success would depend on tangible outcomes such as business partnerships, investment agreements, and increased trade flows.

Mr Komatsubara added that Japan’s strengths in technology, innovation, and industrial development complement Tanzania’s advantages, including a youthful population, natural resources, and strategic location.

Representing the Japanese Embassy, Mr Jin Hashimoto said Japan has long viewed Tanzania as a key partner in Africa due to its economic potential.