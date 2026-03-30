Mwinyi to launch Uhuru Torch races at Pemba’s Gombani Stadium

Pemba. Zanzibar President Dr Husein Ali Mwinyi is set to launch the Uhuru Torch relay on Thursday, April 2, 2026, at Gombani Stadium, South Pemba, before it proceeds through all 11 districts of Zanzibar.

Minister of State in the President’s Office for Youth Development of the Union government, Mr Joel Nanauka, described the Uhuru Torch as a national symbol promoting strong values, accountability, and citizen participation in sustainable development.

Speaking to journalists in Chake Chake District ahead of the launch, Mr Nanauka highlighted the torch’s role in fostering unity and civic responsibility.

He noted that since its inception by Tanzania’s first President, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, the Uhuru Torch has carried the philosophy of unity and accountability, serving as a tool against societal ills such as corruption and drug abuse.

“Uhuru Torch races will be officially launched on Thursday, April 2, 2026, by Zanzibar President Dr Husein Ali Mwinyi at Gombani Stadium, carrying its philosophy of promoting accountability, unity and solidarity,” he said.

Mr Nanauka recalled that the torch, established in 1961 with support from Zanzibar’s first President, the late Abeid Amani Karume, encouraged citizens to take ownership of key economic sectors, social services, and land.

The initiative strengthened unity, love, and citizens’ freedom to advance social initiatives without discrimination.

The race formally began on April 26, 1964, to protect national freedom, preserve the gains of Zanzibar’s historic revolution, and safeguard the Union.

This year, it will also inaugurate development projects across all 31 regions of Tanzania.

Earlier, Zanzibar’s Minister for Youth and Employment, Mr Shaaban Ali Othman, urged citizens and youth groups to participate actively in the launch, emphasising that youth play a pivotal role in development and that government efforts to empower them require active engagement.

“The Ministry will continue targeted efforts to reach different groups and raise awareness about the significance of the Uhuru Torch since its establishment. I call upon the youth to participate in the official launch on Thursday, April 2, 2026, at Gombani Stadium,” he said.