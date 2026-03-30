Dr Mwinyi: Ending paper records improves health services

Unguja. Zanzibar President Dr Husein Ali Mwinyi has said the islands are making steady progress in the health sector after shifting from fragmented paper-based systems to digital platforms, with authorities beginning to witness improved efficiency and service delivery.

He said the government remains committed to building secure digital systems and delivering services that meet established standards.

Dr Mwinyi made the remarks on Monday, March 30, 2026, through the acting Minister for Health, Dr Saada Mkuya, while opening the first Ministry of Health conference, the Zanzibar Digital Health Conference, aimed at expanding the use of digital technologies from pilot projects to transforming the entire health sector nationwide.

“We have already seen results: efficiency has improved, electronic records have reduced waiting times and increased medical accuracy, while real-time data is guiding policy, planning and resource allocation, ensuring medicines, equipment and personnel reach where they are needed,” he said.

He added that healthcare workers have been empowered, enabling them to spend less time on paperwork and more time delivering services to patients.

However, he noted that the foundation of the health system lies in primary healthcare, and achieving universal access requires these reforms to reach every dispensary, health centre, and community across Unguja and Pemba.

He said digital health at the primary level is no longer optional but essential for delivering quality services, and therefore requires sustained investment in reliable infrastructure, user-friendly systems, diagnostic and decision-support tools, and continuous skills development to ensure every citizen receives quality care.

Furthermore, the President said, the conference will provide a platform to align national priorities, strengthen partnerships, and accelerate implementation of digital health initiatives.

“I urge all stakeholders, government, development partners, innovators, and academic institutions, to view digital health as a central pillar of the health system and a national agenda, not a standalone component. The government will provide leadership, ensure accountability, and invest in solutions that deliver tangible results,” he said.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Dr Mngereza Miraji Mzee, said the government is transforming the health system through innovation, collaboration, and strong leadership.

“In a rapidly changing world, digital health is no longer an option but a necessity; it is what will build efficiency, resilience, transparency, and sustainability in the health sector,” he said.

“Our vision for this conference is clear: to reaffirm the Zanzibar government’s commitment to digital transformation in healthcare, open opportunities for partnerships and investment, unite all stakeholders under one government-led system, and ultimately accelerate progress towards universal healthcare,” he added.

However, he acknowledged that the journey has faced significant challenges, noting that at one point, Zanzibar had more than 42 separate digital systems operating independently without the ability to communicate with one another.

“It required courage, coordination, and difficult decisions. Today, I thank the teams, partners, and leaders who worked tirelessly to turn that challenge into an opportunity,” said Dr Mngereza.

He added that the government has achieved key milestones, including establishing a unified patient identification system, interoperable digital systems and digital hospitals, improving patient experience, strengthening primary healthcare services, upgrading facilities, enhancing community health systems and monitoring, and creating an integrated framework for decision-making.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Technology and Innovation, Ms Fatma Mbarouk Khamis, said digital transformation remains a central pillar of Zanzibar’s development agenda.

She said the ministry holds a strategic mandate across sectors to ensure Zanzibar becomes digitally empowered, and in the health sector, it is prioritising the integration of technology, data, and innovation into service delivery.

“We are advancing five key pillars: strong infrastructure and connectivity, interoperable health information systems, effective data governance and protection, innovation and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, drones, and supply chain systems, as well as support for startups and digital skills development for institutions,” she said.

Meanwhile, the representative of the health-focused organisation JSI Tanzania, Dr Jema Bisimba, said the conference marks the introduction of critical digital systems that will transform healthcare delivery.

“When we talk about digital health, we refer to systems that enable effective service delivery. For healthcare workers, these are not merely tools but systems that return time to caregivers, allowing them to focus on saving lives. This approach strengthens transparency and connectivity, from patient care and data management to medicine supply and resource allocation,” she said.

She added that the initiatives are positioning the health sector with the accuracy and knowledge required to operate efficiently, quickly, and reliably.

“Today, we are not just launching health systems; we are laying the digital foundation for the future. Just as the economy depends on our oceans and agricultural produce, the health system will now be supported by platforms that ensure every decision is guided by timely, reliable, and actionable data,” said Dr Bisimba.

She noted that systems for registering doctors and health facilities, managing health commodity catalogues, and maintaining information repositories are collectively improving medicine availability, strengthening service quality, ensuring standardised data for planning and decision-making, enabling data exchange, reducing duplication, and strengthening health insurance through improved verification and transparency.

“Above all, this investment lays the groundwork for a broader system that supports service delivery, healthier communities, and better outcomes for all. These are not temporary solutions; they are long-term pillars of transformation. We are building more than systems; we are strengthening governance and resilience for the future,” she said.

Director General in the Ministry of Health, Dr Amour Suleiman Mohammed, said that despite significant progress in strengthening public-private partnerships, hospital infrastructure, digital transformation, and workforce management in Zanzibar’s health sector, challenges remain in achieving equitable access, data-driven decision-making, and the development of robust systems.

“Digital health is not just a tool; it is a bridge to a future where every Zanzibari receives timely and quality care,” he said.