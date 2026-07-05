British Mountaineer John Evance to attempt 16-hour Mount Kilimanjaro record

Moshi. British national John Evance is preparing to attempt a record-breaking ascent and descent of Mount Kilimanjaro within 16 hours on 7 July 2026.

Evance said his journey will begin in Mabungo village, where he will cycle to Marangu Mtoni before running up Mount Kilimanjaro via the Marangu route to the summit. After reaching the peak, he will descend through Maua village and return to Mabungo, where the attempt will conclude.

Speaking to The Citizen on July 5, 2026 Evance noted that most previous record attempts have started at the Marangu or Umbwe gates. However, he said his research into the mountain’s history and geography led him to conclude that Kilimanjaro begins at Mabungo, which is why he has chosen it as his starting point.

A representative from Team Kilimanjaro, Joseph Cheleli, said all preparations for the attempt have been completed to ensure success.

He also praised the government for improving infrastructure within Kilimanjaro National Park, saying the upgrades have enhanced tourist safety and contributed to a steady rise in visitor numbers each year.

Tour guides have described the challenge as a major opportunity to promote Tanzania and Mount Kilimanjaro globally, while warning that completing an ascent and descent within a single day requires extensive preparation due to harsh weather conditions, steep gradients, and potential health risks.