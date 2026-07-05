Tanzania police arrest suspects over alleged plot to protest and kill government leaders

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Police Force has assured the public that adequate security measures are in place to protect lives and property amid reports that some individuals are allegedly mobilising people to engage in violence and organise demonstrations against the law.

Police said the country's security situation remains calm, with security and defence agencies closely monitoring what they described as attempts by a small group of individuals to disrupt public order.

The assurance was made on Sunday, July 5, 2026, by Police Force spokesperson, Mr David Misime, while addressing journalists at the Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair popularly known as Sabasaba.

“We want to assure Tanzanians that the security situation is stable. Security and defence agencies have made all the necessary preparations and continue to closely monitor any activities that may threaten peace and public safety,” said Mr Misime.

He said security agencies had put in place sufficient measures to safeguard peace while monitoring individuals allegedly planning unlawful demonstrations and violent acts.

According to Mr Misime, investigations have uncovered alleged efforts to incite violence through social media platforms and online discussion groups.

He alleged that the plans included attacks on government leaders, destruction and looting of public and private property, arson targeting schools, and assaults on members of the security forces with the intention of seizing their weapons.

Mr Misime said police had already arrested several suspects to assist with investigations, but did not disclose the number of those in custody.

“We have detained some individuals to assist with investigations. We will continue taking lawful measures against anyone found planning or participating in activities that threaten the country's peace and security,” he said.

He urged members of the public to continue with their daily activities without fear and to cooperate with law enforcement agencies by reporting information that could help prevent criminal or violent acts.