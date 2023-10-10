Why rest time is important for children

In an era of increasing pressure and competition among schools, students find themselves burdened with packed schedules.

They have to attend school in the morning, take tuition classes (extra coaching) afterward, and do homework at home in the evening.

The demanding routine, characterised by long school hours, extracurricular activities, and limited time for leisure, has over the years sparked debate over the effects on the physical, emotional, and social development of these young minds.

Daudi Daudi, 9, a Standard Four pupil at Uzuri Primary School, Dar es Salaam, says due to tight schedules, he rarely gets time to rest and always feels tired when he wakes up in the morning.

“I only get to rest at night when I go to bed, though it’s usually not enough as I always have a few hours. My day involves getting up early to go to school, after which I attend tuition and do loads of homework when I get home in the evening. My timetable is so packed that it allows no time for playing at all," he says.

Daudi is not alone. Eight-year-old Swaumu Ahmed says she always looks forward to the weekends since this is the only time she gets to rest.

The Standard Three pupil at Mapambano Primary School says she is tired of learning. Sometimes she can’t even understand what she is taught.

"Since I study all the time, sometimes all I can hear is the teacher’s voice, but I don’t understand her.”

Aaron Mwinuka, a teacher at Mapambano Primary School, says that tight timetables affect many children without their parents’ knowledge, as many parents do not know that children need enough time to rest and play.

"That's why even the methods of teaching primary school children are designed in a manner to make them enjoy learning, but our systems force them to learn like adults because they are always busy studying, and sometimes they don't even have time to play or relax," he says.

He says many teachers contribute to this. Teachers advise parents to enrol them in extra coaching (tuition) as a way to keep them busy.

While this benefits the teachers, the children get stressed since they don’t get enough rest.

Athumani Aziz, 41, a resident of Tabata, Dar es Salaam, says tight schedules not only affect children but also have a significant impact on the parents. “Juggling our children's packed routines alongside our work and personal lives leads to heightened stress levels within the family,” he says.

Athumani says that he finds himself constantly rushing and pressuring his children to keep up with the demanding schedules, causing strain in parent-child relationships and negatively impacting family dynamics.

“It took me so long to understand and notice the consequences. After I knew how bad it was, I changed to give my children time to relax, and right now they are doing fine compared to previously,” he shares.

Anelia Robbin, 35, concurs, saying that most parents just copy and paste other parents lifestyles without taking into account the impact of their decisions on their children’s well-being. “We make our children suffer without realising it. I think that’s why some children hate school,” she shares.

Goodluck Fredrick, a psychologist, says one of the immediate consequences of a jam-packed schedule for primary school children is an overburdened mind.

“The limited time for relaxation and self-reflection can lead to anxiety, stress, and burnout. These pressures often impede their ability to complete tasks effectively and concentrate in class.”

Several studies have highlighted an increased risk of mental health problems among children with excessive workloads, potentially affecting their overall academic performance.

The psychologist says creativity is an essential part of a child's cognitive development.

However, when a large portion of their day is devoted to stringent study schedules, there is less time for free play and unstructured creative activities.

“This restricted exposure can hinder creative thinking and problem-solving abilities, leaving children with a narrow mindset that only assimilates predetermined responses,” he says.

He goes on to say that an exhaustive schedule can negatively impact a child's physical well-being, leading to bottlenecks in their development.

“The lack of time for outdoor activities and inadequate rest can result in poor posture, weak immune systems, reduced stamina, and increased susceptibility to illnesses. Physical exercise, healthy eating habits, and proper sleep patterns are essential for children's overall growth, which can be compromised by a hectic schedule," he says.

Zabibu Idrissa, a sociologist, says a congested schedule often deprives primary school children of socialisation opportunities.

“Time constraints make it challenging for children to interact with peers, develop meaningful friendships, and participate in extracurricular activities that foster teamwork and collaboration,” she says.

She says that as a result, the absence of a socially rich environment can hinder their ability to build interpersonal skills, empathy, and emotional intelligence, which are crucial attributes for a well-rounded individual.

Zabibu says there’s an obvious need to have a flexible curriculum that allows for effective time management.

“This could involve re-evaluating and adjusting the current curriculum to ensure that it is streamlined, covers all necessary subjects, and allows for appropriate breaks and rest periods,” she says.

She says that there’s also a need for efficient allocation of time for various activities throughout the school day.

“This can be achieved by prioritising the most important subjects and activities and creating a timetable that allows for adequate time for each without overwhelming the pupils,” she says.

The sociologist says parents and guardians should hold themselves accountable by giving their children time to rest instead of pressuring them with the triangle of school, tuition, and homework.

“It’s good for our children to study hard, but overdosing them isn't healthy; we should give them some time to breathe,’ she says.

Goodluck, the psychologist, says the need to reduce the workload on primary school children is evident.

“Assigning excessive amounts of homework or expecting children to complete numerous tasks within a limited timeframe is also a burden to our children,” he says.

Striking a balance and assigning manageable amounts of homework will give pupils more free time to relax, engage in extracurricular activities, or pursue personal interests.

“Everything should be done considering the fact that these are children. We should give them a chance to enjoy their childhood while building their bright future at the same time, not only keeping them busy with unnecessary tight schedules,” he says.

According to him, proper classroom management techniques are essential in addressing the tight schedule challenge. Integrating regular and sufficient breaks and rest periods into the school day is crucial.

“These breaks provide children with the opportunity to recharge, relax, and engage in activities that promote physical and mental well-being. By incorporating these breaks strategically throughout the day, students will be more focused and engaged during class time,” he says.