Airtel Africa champions collaboration and innovation to shape the continent’s digital future

Kigali. Airtel Africa, a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services across 14 African nations, has underscored the need for strategic partnerships, artificial intelligence (AI), and investment in data centres as key pillars for advancing Africa’s digital transformation.

Speaking at the Mobile World Congress 2025 (MWC25) in Kigali, Airtel Africa’s Chief Executive Officer, Sunil Taldar, said these factors will define the next decade of Africa’s telecommunications revolution — one that extends beyond connectivity to fostering value creation through technology.

“Africa’s digital decade has begun,” said Mr Taldar. “The continent that once leapfrogged into mobile telephony is now ready to leap again — into an era where every byte of data fuels productivity and every connection builds prosperity.”

He emphasised that achieving this vision will require broad collaboration across sectors.

“Africa is ready for its next leap — from access to productivity. This requires partnerships between operators who co-build, technology manufacturers who equip, regulators who enable, investors who believe, tax regimes which support, and young Africans who create,” he noted. “Together, we can build a continent where data is processed locally, talent is nurtured nationally, and innovation is scaled globally.”

Mr Taldar added that AI will be instrumental in making networks more intelligent and energy-efficient, improving customer experience, and strengthening the security of mobile money platforms.

He revealed that Airtel Africa is investing in major data centre hubs in Nigeria and Kenya to support the continent’s expanding digital infrastructure. The company is also deploying AI-driven solutions for SMS spam detection, customer onboarding, mobile money fraud prevention, and energy optimisation at network sites.

The MWC25 Kigali — an annual forum bringing together industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers — is this year focused on how connectivity and digital technologies are accelerating Africa’s transformation.

In his opening address, Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame commended the continent’s rapid progress in digital connectivity, noting that Africa has evolved from limited access to a mobile-driven economy within a remarkably short period.