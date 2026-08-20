Congo's M23 rebels introduce new movement restrictions over Ebola concerns

The AFC/M23 rebel alliance in Democratic Republic of Congo, which has highlighted its ability to tackle the spread of Ebola ​in territory it controls, has said it will impose ‌new restrictions on people's movements to and from Ebola-affected government-held zones.

Shared taxis on the road between Goma and Kirumba will be suspended for one ​month, starting from Saturday, as will pirogue boats carrying passengers ​on certain routes on Lake Edward, said the statement, ⁠issued late on Wednesday.

Taxi-buses will still be allowed to operate ​on the Goma-Kirumba road, subject to health and safety controls, as ​will trucks used for transporting goods.

The new measure was introduced after two travellers from the government-held town of Lubero tested positive for Ebola in a ​village under M23 control, a member of the response team ​set up by rebel authorities told Reuters.

The move underscores the complexity of responding ‌to ⁠what health officials have described as the fastest-spreading Ebola outbreak on record amid continued hostilities between Congo and the Rwanda-backed rebel group.

The AFC/M23 rebels control large parts of North and South Kivu provinces ​following their early ​2025 advance, during ⁠which they captured Goma and Bukavu, eastern Congo's two largest cities. The United Nations and Western ​governments say the group is backed by Rwanda, which ​Kigali denies.

The ⁠rebels have used this year's Ebola outbreak to demonstrate their administration in eastern Congo, mounting a response largely separate from authorities in Kinshasa.

They ⁠declared ​territories under their control Ebola-free late in June.