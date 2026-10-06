Tanzania climate startups get boost to scale resilience solutions

Dar es Salaam. Ten Tanzanian startups developing solutions to climate change impacts are set to receive grants and business support under a new €95,000 (about Sh275 million) accelerator programme aimed at helping them move from early-stage ideas to investment-ready businesses.

The Adaptation & Resilience ClimAccelerator is being delivered through a partnership between Ennovate Ventures and Anza Entrepreneurs, with technical support from Climate KIC and funding from the Government of Ireland’s International Development Programme in Tanzania.

The programme comes amid concerns that many climate-focused startups struggle to progress beyond the early stages of development despite addressing challenges affecting communities, livelihoods and the environment.

A 2024 market study by Open Capital Advisors for FSD Africa and Climate KIC found that only 23 percent of 842 climate startups assessed in Tanzania had progressed beyond the ideation stage.

Joseph Mwanyika, Co-CEO of Ennovate Ventures, said the programme would help founders strengthen their businesses, demonstrate their climate impact and gain access to capital.

“Innovation alone is not enough. They need the right support, credible evidence and access to capital to scale,” he said.

Mr Mwanyika said the programme would help turn promising climate solutions into investment-ready businesses capable of creating jobs and delivering measurable impact.

Anza Entrepreneurs Managing Director Joshua Silayo said Tanzanian entrepreneurs were already developing solutions in areas including climate-smart agriculture, clean energy, circular economy and sustainable production.

“Our role through the ClimAccelerator programme is to help turn these innovations into strong, scalable and investment-ready businesses,” he said.

Climate KIC Project Lead Inés Mas de la Peña said most adaptation startups in Tanzania were still at the minimum viable product or early-traction stage.

She said many had valuable solutions but lacked the capacity to rigorously document their climate adaptation impact, test their business economics and present their capital requirements in ways that appeal to investors.

The accelerator will focus on three areas: climate-resilient food and water systems, coastal and blue resilience, and health and human resilience.

The five-month programme will run from January to May 2027, with successful startups receiving grants and deployment support after completing the acceleration process.