Dangote adds nearly $4 billion to his wealth this year, widening lead as Africa’s richest man

By  The Citizen Reporter

Media/news company

Mwananchi Communications Limited

Dar es Salaam. Nigerian industrialist Aliko Dangote has widened his lead as Africa’s richest man after his net worth climbed to $34.0 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The latest ranking places Dangote as the world’s 69th richest person, after he added $3.99 billion to his wealth so far this year.

Although Dangote’s year-to-date gains trail those of South Africa’s Natie Kirsh, who has added $5.51 billion, and fellow Nigerian Abdulsamad Rabiu, whose wealth has risen by $6.75 billion, he remains the continent’s wealthiest individual by a wide margin.

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Dangote began the year with an estimated net worth of $30.4 billion, ranking 80th globally, before climbing steadily in recent months.

The billionaire’s growing profile has been reinforced by his plans to expand refining capacity beyond Nigeria.

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