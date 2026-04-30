Dangote adds nearly $4 billion to his wealth this year, widening lead as Africa’s richest man

Dar es Salaam. Nigerian industrialist Aliko Dangote has widened his lead as Africa’s richest man after his net worth climbed to $34.0 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The latest ranking places Dangote as the world’s 69th richest person, after he added $3.99 billion to his wealth so far this year.

Although Dangote’s year-to-date gains trail those of South Africa’s Natie Kirsh, who has added $5.51 billion, and fellow Nigerian Abdulsamad Rabiu, whose wealth has risen by $6.75 billion, he remains the continent’s wealthiest individual by a wide margin.

Dangote began the year with an estimated net worth of $30.4 billion, ranking 80th globally, before climbing steadily in recent months.