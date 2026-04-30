Jokate urges hands-on science learning to boost girls’ confidence

Dar es Salaam. Education stakeholders have been urged to take deliberate steps to strengthen practical learning in science subjects to improve students’ understanding and academic performance.

Speaking on April 29, 2026 during an educational tour aimed at promoting science learning beyond the classroom, the Director of Kidoti Foundation and former Kisarawe District Commissioner, Ms Jokate Mwegelo, said students need more opportunities to learn through hands-on experience rather than relying solely on theory.

She noted that practical learning plays a key role in helping learners gain a deeper understanding of scientific concepts, while also preparing them to tackle real-life challenges.

Ms Mwegelo said such exposure not only builds confidence among students—particularly girls—but also equips them with skills that can be applied in everyday life and contribute to community development.

Director of Kidoti Foundation and former Kisarawe District Commissioner, Ms Jokate Mwegelo

A science student, Ms Rahma Shomari, called for expanded practical training opportunities, saying they help learners experience what they study in class and improve overall learning outcomes.

In a move aimed at strengthening science education, Kidoti Foundation, in collaboration with Project Inspire, organised an educational tour for science students from Jokate Secondary School to a STEM Park.

The tour brought together about 120 students from Kisarawe, offering them an opportunity to engage with science and technology through practical activities.

Project Inspire co-founder, Dr Lidiko Mwamilawa, said STEM centres provide an ideal environment for experiential learning.

“In these centres, children and youth learn by doing. They take part in activities such as coding, virtual reality (VR), 3D printing and scientific experiments,” she said.

Dr Mwamilawa added that such exposure enables students to better understand scientific concepts and apply them in real-life situations.

During the visit, students explored modern technologies, including space science exhibitions and project-based learning systems, allowing them to see how science and technology can help solve everyday challenges.

Kidoti Foundation said the initiative aims to empower young people to think critically, innovate and develop problem-solving skills.

“We want to see our youth not only excel in examinations but also become future innovators and leaders,” a foundation representative said.

Organisers described the event as a successful learning experience, expressing satisfaction with the collaboration and its positive impact on students.