Why crackdown on illicit alcohol must start with ethanol control

Dar es Salaam. Public health experts and stakeholders in the industrial sector say a sustainable solution to controlling illicit alcohol must target the entire production chain, with particular focus on ethanol, the main input used in manufacturing most alcoholic beverages.

They advise the government to tighten oversight of ethanol production, importation and distribution to seal loopholes exploited by illegal producers.

They also call for a broader approach combining raw material regulation, technology, public education and balanced taxation, rather than relying mainly on raids and arrests.

Another key proposal is the use of digital technology to track alcohol products from factories to consumers.

Verification systems, they say, would help authorities detect counterfeit products in the market while enabling consumers to distinguish genuine from fake products before consumption.

According to experts, many illicit alcohol production networks are concentrated in rural areas where the practice is often socially tolerated as a source of livelihood.

They argue that collaboration with local and village leaders would be more effective in dismantling such networks than short-term enforcement operations.

On the policy side, economists are urging a balanced taxation regime on legal alcohol.

They warn that sharp increases in the prices of legitimate products push low-income consumers towards cheaper alternatives, which are often unsafe illicit brews.

These recommendations come at a time when debate over the impact of illicit alcohol is intensifying nationwide, drawing participation from government, the private sector, and the public.

Public health researcher, Dr Peter Mshana, said while laws exist, enforcement remains inconsistent across regions.

“In some rural areas, the production of illicit alcohol is either ignored or seen as normal. That is where the problem continues to grow,” he said.

He added that gaps in ethanol management and weak monitoring systems continue to give illegal producers room to operate.

“We commend the government’s move to tax ethanol at source. This is an important step in reducing loopholes for illicit trade,” said Dr Mshana.

He further emphasised the need to expand the use of technology, noting that digital tracking systems could strengthen market surveillance and help consumers identify genuine products.

Experts also recommend a shift towards community-based enforcement, with greater involvement of local leaders in rural areas to dismantle illegal production networks.

Consumer education has also been identified as a key pillar, as many consumers of such alcohol are unaware of the serious health risks involved.

“Sustainable education strategies through the media, schools, and public campaigns can help reduce demand for these products,” said economist Prof Leonard Mbise.