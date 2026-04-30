Why crackdown on illicit alcohol must start with ethanol control

Dar es Salaam. Public health experts and stakeholders in the industrial sector say a sustainable solution to controlling illicit alcohol must target the entire production chain, with particular focus on ethanol, the main input used in manufacturing most alcoholic beverages.
They advise the government to tighten oversight of ethanol production, importation and distribution to seal loopholes exploited by illegal producers.
They also call for a broader approach combining raw material regulation, technology, public education and balanced taxation, rather than relying mainly on raids and arrests.