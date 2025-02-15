Hello

Hello

Djibouti’s Foreign Minister Mahmoud Youssouf beats Raila to win AUC chair race

Djibouti Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Mahmoud Ali Youssouf.

By  The Citizen Reporter

Media/news company

Mwananchi Communications Limited

What you need to know:

Djibouti’s Foreign minister Mahmoud Ali Youssouf is the next Africa Union Commission (AUC) chairperson, after garnering the required 33 votes.

Kenya’s Raila Odinga dropped out after the sixth round.

In the sixth round, Mr Odinga had 22  votes, while Mr Youssouf had 26.

It is after this round that Mr Odinga dropped out, leaving Mr Youssouf to attempt the seventh and last round for the required two-thirds majority to win the seat.

Earlier, former Madagascar Foreign Minister Richard James Randriamandrato was removed from the race after the third round.

Here is a breakdown of the results:


 Round   Kenya    Djibouti    Madagascar

   1               20           19               10

   2               22           18                 7

  3               20              23               5

  4               21              25               0

  5               21              26               0

  6               22              26               0


