The kind of person Tanzania needs as the Prime Minister

Dodoma/Dar es Salaam. As the first session of Tanzania’s National Assembly convenes tomorrow in Dodoma, where, among other matters, the new Prime Minister will be proposed and endorsed, Tanzanians have voiced their expectations for the country’s next top executive.

Those who spoke to The Citizen outlined the qualities they want in their next leader following confirmation that outgoing Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, who has served in the post for ten years (2015–2025), did not contest a parliamentary seat and is therefore ineligible for the position.

Another key figure who will not be part of President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s next administration is Vice President Philip Mpango, whose position has been filled by CCM cadre and diplomat Emmanuel Nchimbi.

Those who spoke to The Citizen and its sister newspaper Mwananchi at the weekend, said they want a prime minister who is firm, capable and able to oversee government operations effectively.

Governance Links director Donald Kasongi said the next prime minister must be strict in managing all government activities, as they are ultimately responsible for responding to parliamentary debates on government matters.

Governance Links Tanzania is an independent, cross-sectoral research and policy analysis in Tanzania.

“The Prime Minister is the chief coordinator of all ministers and must have a firm stance in monitoring government operations to ensure they are not compromised. Without such oversight, subordinates will fail to carry out their duties,” said Mr Kasongi.

He said that Tanzanians also expect a prime minister who is hardworking, honest, trustworthy and free from corruption. It has to be one not driven by greed for rapid wealth and capable of uniting all citizens regardless of religion, ethnicity or political affiliation.

This comes at a time when the country is facing challenges stemming from the election-related chaos that recently hit major cities including Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Mwanza, Mbeya, Shinyanga, Geita, Songwe, Ruvuma, Mara, Kilimanjaro, Dodoma and Iringa, leading to loss of life and destruction of property.

A police statement released at the weekend indicated that the violence led to the torching of offices belonging to the Tanzania Revenue Authority, the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau, courts, ruling party offices and automated teller machines (ATMs).

Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) buses and lanes, petrol stations, vehicles, shops and police stations were also destroyed, while roads were blocked using burning tyres.

Analysts say Tanzania now needs a prime minister capable of effectively advising the President and the Vice President on how to move the nation forward amid divisions triggered by the unrest.

Prof Humphrey Moshi from the University of Dar es Salaam’s School of Economics said the next prime minister should be people-centred, prioritising citizens’ interests over those of the ruling elite.

“We need a prime minister who will be close to citizens and understand their grievances. Most importantly, the new prime minister should restore peace and stability, as the post-election chaos and lockdown have hindered the country’s development,” said Prof Moshi.

He added that peace and stability are fundamental to economic growth. “The Prime Minister’s actions should promote security and harmony.

In other words, we need a leader who walks the talk. If we get such a leader, I am confident Tanzania will prosper economically and socially,” he said.

A political analyst from the State University of Zanzibar (Suza), Prof Ali Makame Ussi, said that beyond legal qualifications, the next prime minister must steer the nation’s progress under the National Development Vision 2050, which begins implementation under the sixth-phase administration.

“The sixth phase’s implementation will set the stage for achieving Vision 2050. Goals such as building an inclusive and upper-middle-income economy depend heavily on competent leadership,” he said.

Prof Makame added that as the government’s chief executive, the prime minister must demonstrate strong capacity to persuade, advise and supervise implementation within defined timelines.

He cautioned that failure to implement CCM’s 2025–2030 Election Manifesto would jeopardise long-term development goals. “We need a leader who will unite and guide Tanzania forward after the October 29 general election.

The Prime Minister should uphold values and morals among public leaders, who bear responsibility for the country’s natural resources and direction,” he said.

He further noted that Tanzania does not need a prime minister driven by emotion, whose statements could create confusion or unrest.

“The new leader must understand the country’s current needs, distinguish between party and government matters and protect the interests of all citizens,” he said.

A lecturer at St John’s University of Tanzania, Dr Assad Kipanga, said citizens want a prime minister with a clean record and no history of corruption.

“The next prime minister must unite all Tanzanians so that the development achieved under President Hassan’s administration benefits everyone, regardless of region,” he said.

“We still have capable leaders who can guide the country from its current state to a better future. We want a prime minister who will heal citizens’ wounds rather than deepen them,” he added.

A University of Dodoma (UDOM) lecturer, Dr Erasto Kano, said the country needs a prime minister who can manage government affairs with authority and precision.

“For the government to succeed, especially in overseeing development projects, the Prime Minister must be action-oriented, not just a talker,” said Dr Kano. “We need a leader whose words carry weight and whose supervision guarantees results—not one too lenient to enforce accountability.”

He added that this is a crucial moment for President Hassan to assemble a trusted team, including a diligent prime minister capable of handling daily government operations effectively.

At Sabasaba Market in Dodoma, trader Agnes Nicolaus said she hopes for a prime minister who upholds justice, equality, peace and unity.