Experts outline measures to build genuine unity, peace

Dar es Salaam. Acknowledging mistakes, avoiding blame, healing wounds and halting arbitrary arrests are among key steps proposed by various stakeholders, including Bishop Benson Bagonza of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tanzania (ELCT), Karagwe Diocese as the nation takes initial steps towards reconciliation.

The stakeholders believe these measures will enable the country to build genuine unity and peace, while showing the government’s maturity in choosing dialogue over confrontation.

Their remarks come two days after Vice President Dr Emmanuel Nchimbi announced the government’s plan to begin reconciliation talks aimed at ensuring every voice is heard and peace is restored.

“The intention of President Samia Suluhu Hassan is to initiate reconciliation dialogue so that even the minority can be heard, ensuring Tanzania remains a peaceful, united and stable nation, a model for Africa and the world,” Dr Nchimbi said during the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Heads of State Summit.

Dr Nchimbi’s statement echoes President Samia’s campaign pledge to establish reconciliation efforts, a body that would also guide the process towards drafting a new constitution within her first 100 days in office.

Bishop Bagonza said it was ironic that those who had initially called for reconciliation before the General Election now oppose it, while those who rejected it then are the ones calling for it today.

“There is blood; much blood that is still fresh. It must be cleansed by allowing families to bury and mourn their loved ones. Without that, entering reconciliation talks is like smearing ourselves with blood,” he said.

He called for the immediate suspension of arrests and the release of those detained, stressing that some individuals who should participate in reconciliation efforts are either missing or being held in custody.

The bishop also said the country must be safe for both supporters and critics, noting that many who express dissent are now fleeing the country.

He proposed the formation of a truth and reconciliation commission to establish who should be forgiven, who should face justice, and who deserves compensation, to prevent similar crises in the future.

He added that the commission must be transparent, inclusive and accountable to the public to retain the trust of citizens.

All groups must be included

Political and governance analyst, Mr Philemon Mtoi, said that although recent unrest has been linked to political tensions, the reconciliation process must include representatives from all sectors of society.

Since it is impractical to consult every individual citizen, he proposed selecting representatives from various community groups, including religious leaders, civil society, youth organisations, and political parties, while excluding MPs, arguing that many citizens no longer trust them to represent public interests.

He also called for the involvement of security and government representatives to ensure a comprehensive and credible process.

No side should claim victory

Mr Mtoi warned that reconciliation should not be treated as a contest between winners and losers.

“All parties must admit their mistakes. The government must acknowledge its errors, and even protesters must accept their share of responsibility,” he said.

He emphasised that true reconciliation requires sincerity and an end to finger-pointing.

“When we talk about reconciliation while some people are still being arrested or harassed, it undermines the whole process,” he cautioned.

Healing and accountability

Political science scholar, Dr Conrad Masabo, from the University of Dodoma (UDOM) said national healing requires both political will and moral responsibility.

He said the first question Tanzanians must ask themselves is whether they are genuinely ready to move forward.

“This responsibility rests with every Tanzanian, from top government leaders to ordinary citizens, but the level of accountability differs depending on one’s position,” he said.

Dr Masabo added that the nation must acknowledge what happened, accept collective responsibility, and avoid the politics of blame.

“We must stop pointing fingers. We should accept that there were riots, destruction of property and loss of life, and not deny any of it,” he said.

He suggested that the next step should involve identifying and honouring those who lost their lives, ensuring proper burial rites according to cultural and religious traditions to allow healing.

“Such steps provide cultural healing. In our traditions, death is painful, but it becomes even more so when the deceased are not laid to rest respectfully,” he said.

Dr Masabo also proposed developing a compensation framework to support families of victims and those who lost property, not as a replacement for life, but as a gesture of care and recognition.

He called for accountability for everyone involved in the unrest, whether through incitement or action, regardless of their status.

“All allegations, including claims of external involvement, should be thoroughly investigated to establish the truth,” he said.

A credible mediator needed

Dr Masabo further suggested appointing a neutral and respected mediator to facilitate the reconciliation process.

“Unfortunately, we currently lack an individual trusted by all sides. If necessary, we may need to invite a neutral figure from outside the country, someone all parties can listen to,” he said.