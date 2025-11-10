Simba’s Pantev targets Caf glory after gritty debut win

Dar es Salaam. Simba SC head coach Dimitar Pantev has praised his players for their resilience and determination after leading the team to a 2–1 victory over JKT Tanzania in his first-ever Tanzania Mainland Premier League match.

The Bulgarian tactician, who was recently appointed to guide the Msimbazi giants through domestic and continental competitions, admitted that his debut encounter provided valuable insight into how competitive the Tanzanian league is.

“I’m very happy to win my first match,” said Pantev shortly after the game.

“It was a tough encounter, and I must admit that the Tanzanian Premier League is one of the most competitive leagues I have seen. My players performed well and created many chances, but we still need to improve our finishing.”

Pantev stressed that despite the win, Simba must continue to work harder to achieve their long-term objectives of reclaiming the Premier League title and making a strong impression in the Caf Champions League.

“Simba are among the biggest clubs in Tanzania and across Africa. To meet our ambitions, we must fight hard, stay focused, and be consistent in our performances,” he noted.

The coach added that his immediate focus will be on strengthening the team’s attacking efficiency while maintaining a solid defensive structure.

“We are going back to the drawing board to analyse our performance. We must correct the small mistakes we made and sharpen our striking force,” he said.

With his domestic debut behind him, Pantev has now shifted attention to Simba’s next major test, the Caf Champions League group stage opener against Petro Atlético of Angola, scheduled for November 21 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

However, the coach faces a challenge in preparing for the continental campaign, as several key players, including Yakoub Suleiman, Shomari Kapombe, Wilson Nangu, and Morice Abraham, will be away on international duty with the Tanzania national team, Taifa Stars.

“We’ll miss some key players during our preparations, but that’s part of football,” Pantev explained.

“They will train with us for a few days before joining the national team, and we’ll make sure to use that time effectively to prepare well for Petro Atlético.”

Simba have been drawn in a competitive Group D, which also includes Stade Malien of Mali and Espérance de Tunis of Tunisia, both experienced sides in African football.