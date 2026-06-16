DRC Senate opens door for Tshisekedi to extend rule beyond two terms

Kinshasa. The Senate of the Democratic Republic of Congo has adopted a bill to amend the constitution, a move that could pave the way for President Félix Tshisekedi to seek a third term in office, according to official and parliamentary sources.

The vote comes just days after protests against the proposed constitutional changes turned violent in the capital, Kinshasa, underscoring rising political tensions over the future of presidential term limits.

Reports indicate that demonstrators clashed with security forces near parliament last week, with authorities using tear gas and live ammunition to disperse crowds opposing the reforms.

The approved bill is expected to advance towards a possible referendum process that could redefine constitutional limits on presidential tenure. Tshisekedi, who has been in office since 2019, is currently serving his second term and is due to leave office in 2028 under the existing constitution.

Opposition figures have warned that the proposed changes could weaken democratic safeguards and entrench executive power, while supporters argue the reforms are necessary to address institutional and governance challenges.

Eighty-nine senators reportedly voted in favour of the bill, with none opposing, according to parliamentary accounts.

The bill must still be signed into law before further steps, including a potential referendum, can proceed.