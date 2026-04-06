Media isn’t broken...the strategy is

In today’s rapidly evolving media landscape, one of the most pressing challenges is not the lack of platforms, products, or even audience reach it is the growing disconnect between what the market offers and what clients actually need.

Across East Africa, media organisations have significantly expanded their portfolios. From traditional print platforms to digital ecosystems and experiential events, the industry has invested heavily in innovation and diversification. On the surface, this evolution suggests progress. Yet, beneath it lies a persistent concern: many clients continue to question the value of their investments. Campaigns are executed, impressions are delivered, but the perceived impact often falls short.

This disconnect is not necessarily a product problem. It is a strategy problem.

At its core, the issue stems from how media solutions are designed and delivered. Too often, offerings are built from the inside out based on internal capabilities, inventory, and revenue targets rather than from the outside in, grounded in a deep understanding of client needs, challenges, and business objectives.

Today’s clients are more informed, more analytical, and more demanding than ever before. They are not simply buying advertising space; they are investing in outcomes. Whether the goal is brand visibility, market penetration, customer acquisition, or behavioural change, clients expect measurable returns. When media solutions fail to clearly connect to these outcomes, even the most premium platforms risk being perceived as transactional rather than strategic.

Bridging this gap requires a fundamental shift in mindset one that repositions media organisations from sellers of space to partners in growth.

The first shift is from product-selling to problem-solving. This requires a deliberate effort to understand the client’s world beyond the brief. What industry are they operating in? What pressures are they facing? What are their growth ambitions? A financial institution, for example, may be focused on trust and credibility, while an FMCG brand may prioritise reach and frequency. Without this context, even well-packaged solutions can miss the mark.

The second shift is toward true integration. While many organisations offer multi-platform solutions, these are often presented as bundles rather than cohesive strategies. Clients, however, do not think in silos. They engage with audiences that move seamlessly between print, digital, and physical experiences. The opportunity, therefore, lies in designing campaigns that reflect this reality where each platform plays a defined and complementary role in delivering a unified message.

Equally important is the role of insight. Data should not be limited to post-campaign reporting; it should be central to shaping strategy from the outset. Audience behaviour, content consumption patterns, and market trends provide valuable signals that can guide more relevant and impactful solutions. Media organisations that invest in insight-driven engagement will not only enhance client outcomes but also strengthen their credibility as strategic advisors.

Internal alignment is another critical factor. In many cases, the disconnect experienced by clients is a reflection of fragmentation within media organisations themselves. When commercial teams, editorial units, and product development functions operate in isolation, the result is often a disjointed offering.

However, bridging the market–client disconnect is not solely the responsibility of media organisations. Clients, too, must evolve in how they engage with media partners. Clearer briefs, openness to integrated approaches, and a willingness to move beyond short-term metrics can create a more productive and impactful partnership. The most successful collaborations are those built on mutual understanding, transparency, and a shared commitment to results.

The opportunity ahead is significant. Media remains one of the most powerful connectors between brands and audiences, with the ability to shape perceptions, influence decisions, and drive growth. Organisations that succeed in aligning their strategies with real client needs will not only improve their commercial performance but also redefine their role in the broader business ecosystem.

Ultimately, the future of media will not be determined by the number of platforms we operate or the volume of inventory we sell. It will be defined by how effectively we listen, how deeply we understand, and how intentionally we respond to the needs of the client.