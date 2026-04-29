Tanzania and Belarus target agriculture and ICT cooperation

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania and Belarus are set for a new era of economic cooperation following a high-level business meeting aimed at strengthening trade, investment, and technological ties.

The engagement, hosted by the Tanzania Trade Development Authority (TanTrade), brought together representatives from Belarus’ export promotion institutions and the private sector to explore untapped opportunities in agriculture, manufacturing, and information and communications technology (ICT).

Speaking during the session held on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, in Dar es Salaam, TanTrade Director General, Ms Latifa Khamis, said Tanzania stands to gain significantly from Belarus’ advanced expertise, particularly in modernising the nation’s agricultural sector through technology transfer.

She said Belarus is globally recognised for its sophisticated mechanised farming systems, which are seen as a strategic fit for Tanzania’s largely agrarian economy.

“Belarus has demonstrated strong capabilities in agricultural technology, and this is an area where Tanzania can benefit through knowledge exchange and investment,” said Dr Khamis when briefing journalists after the meeting.

Beyond the fields of agriculture, the two nations discussed the growing importance of cybersecurity as Tanzania continues to expand its digital economy.

The meeting participants highlighted the rising risks associated with online threats and misinformation.

It was noted that deepened cooperation with Belarus could significantly bolster Tanzania’s cyber resilience and protect the country’s international reputation.

The Belarusian delegation, led by the Belarusian National Centre for Marketing and Price Study Director General, Mikalai Barysevich, expressed a keen interest in Tanzanian produce, specifically coffee.

He said in exchange, Belarus is looking to export manufactured goods, including industrial products and chocolate, to the Tanzanian market.

“My country is ready to facilitate technology transfer. Belarus is open to sharing expertise to support Tanzania’s broader industrial and economic development goals,” he said.

The discussions further revealed that Belarus offers a relatively accessible business environment, which experts believe will create a favourable pathway for joint ventures and increased trade flows between the two countries.

The meeting saw participation from key stakeholders, including the Confederation of Tanzania Industries (CTI), reflecting a concerted effort to diversify Tanzania’s international trade partnerships.

TanTrade has encouraged local investors and business leaders to look beyond traditional markets.

Plans are already underway for a major business forum expected to take place later in 2026 to further cement these bilateral linkages.

“We call on Tanzanian entrepreneurs to look beyond traditional markets and consider Belarus as a viable destination for trade and investment,” added Dr Khamis.

She assured stakeholders that TanTrade would work closely with Belarusian counterparts to facilitate market entry and build sustainable business connections.