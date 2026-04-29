Three killed in head-on collision and fire involving lorry in Dodoma

Dodoma. Three people died on the spot after lorries collided head-on and caught fire in the Ipagala area of Dodoma City.

The accident occurred at around 6:00am involving a Howo lorry carrying cement and another lorry of the same type carrying sand.

One of the lorries, loaded with cement, was travelling from Dar es Salaam to Shinyanga and reportedly had only the driver on board, while the one carrying sand was travelling from Nala to Nanenane within Dodoma City.

Dodoma Regional Police Commander (RPC), Mr Gallus Hyera, said preliminary findings indicate negligence by the driver of the lorry carrying cement, who is suspected to have dozed off and left his lane.

“Preliminary findings show that the driver of the lorry carrying cement left his lane and moved to the opposite side and may have fallen asleep,” said RPC Hyera.

He identified the deceased by single names as Lukas, the driver of the lorry carrying sand, and his assistants, Elisha and Kevin, who were trapped when their lorry caught fire.

The regional police chief urged long-distance drivers to ensure they get adequate rest, noting that fatigue often leads to loss of concentration.

Dodoma District Commissioner (DC), Alhaj Jabil Shekimweri, said initial observations suggest speeding, despite the presence of traffic lights in the area.

“This area, as you can see, has traffic lights. Logically, even if an accident occurred, it would not have been this severe because drivers were expected to take precautions, including reducing speed. It is therefore surprising how this happened,” he said.

An eyewitness, Mr Patrick Danile, a resident of Meriwa Street, said the driver of the lorry carrying sand was to blame, as he was speeding and hooting repeatedly.

Mr Danile urged police not to place all the blame on the cement lorry driver, suggesting he may have been confused by the other vehicle’s speed and loud hooting.

“That man, I don’t know if he wanted to beat the lights or if the vehicle had a problem, because he came from the town side hooting loudly and at high speed, yet this is a traffic light area. What could the other driver do?” he asked.

Another eyewitness, Mr Thomas Yaile, said he saw the accident and that the lorry carrying sand was speeding while making loud noise before a loud bang was heard and flames erupted.

Mr Yaile said he was among the first people at the scene and saw one person exit the cement lorry and run away, while the fire spread rapidly to the other vehicle.