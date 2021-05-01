I won't negotiate with Museveni to free our people – Bobi Wine

By Daily Monitor More by this Author

The president of the National Unity Platform (NUP), Mr Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine, has said that he has no intentions of negotiating with President Yoweri Museveni for the release of his supporters who were arrested in last year.

It’s exactly four months since security forces rounded up and arrested members of Kyagulanyi's campaign team while in Kalangala District where he had gone to solicit votes ahead of the presidential election in January 2021.

Speaking Friday at his party’s headquarters in Kamwokya, during special prayer session for NUP supporters who have died in the ‘struggle’ and those in prison, Bobi Wine said that he is increasingly coming under pressure from the relatives of those in detention to talk to the government in order for them to be released.

“I know the families of our friends who are in prison are not happy, but I personally talked with many of them who told me they are strong in spirit and warned me never to negotiate with the government because I would have betrayed the rest of Ugandans who are with us in the struggle to remove Mr Museveni from power,” he said.

He, however, said if indeed they have cases to answer let them be taken to civil courts and be charged as there is nobody above the law.

In December 2020, security forces rounded up more than 100 NUP supporters and kept them in different detention centres in Masaka District. The majority of them have since been released on bail.

However, 35 of them mostly with a close relationship with Kyagulanyi were charged in the General Court Martial with being found in possession of bullets contrary to the UPDF and Firearms’ Acts. They include; Nubia Li, Eddie Mutwe, and Dan Magic, among others.

Bobi Wine also called for unity among all forces of change arguing that divisions will help the state to continue dominating them.

“Let’s remain united my friends, otherwise Mr Museveni wants us divided such that he can keep in dominant position,” he said.

For his part, Sheikh Ismail, an Imam at A Shuraa Mosque Bweyogerere called upon NUP leaders and supporters to trust in God because it’s only him who will liberate them from their current woes.

Ismail also called upon the government to stop treating opponents as though they are not citizens of Uganda.

While speaking at Kyankwanzi on Wednesday, President Museveni said his government will deal decisively with anybody who tries to disorganise peace in the country.

He said, he is a resistance movement that cannot be shaken by riots and demonstrations by NUP supporters in towns like Kampala.