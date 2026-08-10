Tanzanian who proposed to President Ruto’s daughter breaks his silence

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian businessman Isaya Yunge has broken his silence with his first public message about his fiancée, Charlene Ruto, daughter of Kenyan President William Ruto.

Yunge’s message came a day after the two families met at a traditional engagement ceremony attended by prominent political figures, businesspeople and other distinguished guests.

In his message, Yunge referred to Charlene as “My beloved”, thanking God for blessing him with a woman he described as a great blessing in his life.

His post was among the moments that attracted widespread public attention following the Koito ceremony, which formally brought Yunge and Charlene’s relationship into the spotlight and marked the meeting of their two families.

Charlene declares herself Tanzanian

Following Saturday’s ceremony, Charlene appeared to embrace the new chapter in her life, joking that she would henceforth like to be known as “Charlene Yunge” rather than Charlene Ruto.

In a statement that circulated widely online, she said:

“From today, my name is Charlene Yunge. Don’t call me Charlene Ruto. I am also Tanzanian now. I will not interfere in your Kenyan affairs at all. Honestly, being loved feels so good!”

Her remarks drew mixed reactions online, with many interpreting her declaration that she was now Tanzanian as a playful reference to her impending marriage to a Tanzanian.

Koito ceremony draws Kenya’s political elite

The traditional engagement ceremony was held on Saturday, August 8, 2026, at President William Ruto’s family farm in Naserian Village, Kilgoris, Narok County.

The ceremony brought together a host of prominent guests, including Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, former President Uhuru Kenyatta, members of the late Raila Odinga’s family, Cabinet ministers, business leaders and several figures from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).