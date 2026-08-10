Tanzanian who proposed to President Ruto’s daughter breaks his silence

His post was among the moments that attracted widespread public attention following the Koito ceremony, which formally brought Yunge and Charlene’s relationship into the spotlight and marked the meeting of their two families.
Charlene declares herself Tanzanian
Following Saturday’s ceremony, Charlene appeared to embrace the new chapter in her life, joking that she would henceforth like to be known as “Charlene Yunge” rather than Charlene Ruto.
In a statement that circulated widely online, she said:
“From today, my name is Charlene Yunge. Don’t call me Charlene Ruto. I am also Tanzanian now. I will not interfere in your Kenyan affairs at all. Honestly, being loved feels so good!”
Her remarks drew mixed reactions online, with many interpreting her declaration that she was now Tanzanian as a playful reference to her impending marriage to a Tanzanian.
Koito ceremony draws Kenya’s political elite
The traditional engagement ceremony was held on Saturday, August 8, 2026, at President William Ruto’s family farm in Naserian Village, Kilgoris, Narok County.
The ceremony brought together a host of prominent guests, including Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, former President Uhuru Kenyatta, members of the late Raila Odinga’s family, Cabinet ministers, business leaders and several figures from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).
For the Ruto family, the occasion was particularly significant as it marked an important traditional step towards the marriage of the President’s daughter.