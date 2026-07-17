Nigeria repatriates 1,490 citizens from South Africa after xenophobic attacks

Nigerian authorities said the evacuation was carried out to ensure the safety of affected citizens, while also urging South African authorities to bring those responsible to justice and strengthen measures to protect foreign residents.
The latest unrest has renewed concerns over recurring xenophobic violence in South Africa, where migrants from other African countries have repeatedly been targeted during outbreaks of unrest.
Both Nigeria and South Africa have called for calm and reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining strong diplomatic relations despite the tensions.