Nigeria repatriates 1,490 citizens from South Africa after xenophobic attacks

Yenagoa, Nigeria. The Nigerian government has repatriated 1,490 of its citizens from South Africa following a wave of xenophobic attacks targeting foreign nationals.

The returnees arrived in Nigeria aboard government-arranged flights after violence in parts of South Africa forced many to flee their homes and businesses.

The attacks reportedly left several people injured and caused widespread damage to properties owned by foreign nationals.

Nigerian authorities said the evacuation was carried out to ensure the safety of affected citizens, while also urging South African authorities to bring those responsible to justice and strengthen measures to protect foreign residents.

The latest unrest has renewed concerns over recurring xenophobic violence in South Africa, where migrants from other African countries have repeatedly been targeted during outbreaks of unrest.