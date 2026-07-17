Nigeria repatriates 1,490 citizens from South Africa after xenophobic attacks

Supporters of the South African anti-immigrant group 'March and March' hold a demonstration, after an unofficial June 30 deadline set by anti-immigrant groups for undocumented migrants to leave the country had passed, in Umzimkhulu, South Africa, July 13, 2026.

By  Agencies

Yenagoa, Nigeria. The Nigerian government has repatriated 1,490 of its citizens from South Africa following a wave of xenophobic attacks targeting foreign nationals.

The returnees arrived in Nigeria aboard government-arranged flights after violence in parts of South Africa forced many to flee their homes and businesses.

The attacks reportedly left several people injured and caused widespread damage to properties owned by foreign nationals.

Also Read

Nigerian authorities said the evacuation was carried out to ensure the safety of affected citizens, while also urging South African authorities to bring those responsible to justice and strengthen measures to protect foreign residents.

The latest unrest has renewed concerns over recurring xenophobic violence in South Africa, where migrants from other African countries have repeatedly been targeted during outbreaks of unrest.

Both Nigeria and South Africa have called for calm and reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining strong diplomatic relations despite the tensions.

Latest

  1. Tanzania’s wilderness: The unlikely friendships keeping the savannah alive

  2. Chess as a Universal Language: How Children from 22 African Countries Found Common Ground at the Chessboard

  3. NMB named Tanzania’s best bank for SMEs at Euromoney Awards

  4. How you can cut down on building costs despite rising cement prices

  5. UNESCO, Kakama launch Swahili disaster preparedness guide for media

  6. Tanzania online content creators call for tougher action against inflammatory posts

In the headlines

View All