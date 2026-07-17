Trump accuses China of 2020 election interference, contradicting US intel

Washington. US President Donald Trump has accused China of interfering in the 2020 presidential election, despite previous assessments by US intelligence agencies finding no evidence that Beijing influenced the outcome.

Speaking during a televised address, Trump said newly declassified intelligence showed that China had obtained millions of US voter records, claiming the information pointed to attempts to influence the election. He did not provide evidence that the alleged activity changed the outcome of the vote.

His claims contradict a 2021 assessment by the US intelligence community, which concluded that no foreign government, including China, attempted to alter voter registrations, ballots, vote counts or the certified results of the 2020 election.

The report found that while some foreign actors sought to influence public opinion through online campaigns, there was no evidence they compromised the voting process itself.

China has repeatedly denied interfering in US elections, maintaining that it does not meddle in the internal affairs of other countries. Beijing has previously dismissed similar allegations made by US officials as politically motivated.