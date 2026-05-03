Taiwan president defiant as begins Eswatini trip; China calls him a 'rat'

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te walks with Eswatini Prime Minister Russell Mmiso Dlamini upon arriving in Eswatini, May 2, 2026.

By  REUTERS

REUTERS

Taipei. Taiwan has a right to engage with the world and no ‌country can stop that, President Lai Ching-te told Eswatini's king after he arrived for a surprise trip that Taipei says Beijing tried to stop, as China condemned him as a "rat".

China views democratically governed Taiwan as part of its territory with ​no right to state-to-state ties, a position Taiwan's government strongly disputes, and Beijing has ​demanded countries stop any engagements with the island.

Last month, Taiwan said China had forced ⁠three Indian Ocean countries to pull overflight permission for Lai's aircraft to travel to the ​small southern African kingdom of Eswatini for the 40th anniversary of King Mswati III's accession. It ​is one of only 12 countries with formal ties with Taipei.

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"The Republic of China, Taiwan, is a sovereign nation and a Taiwan that belongs to the world," Lai told the king, referring to Taiwan's official name, in comments ​provided by the presidential office on Sunday.

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te shakes hands with King Mswati III, the King of Eswatini, at Mandvulo Grand Hall near Manzini, Eswatini, May 2, 2026.

"The 23 million people of Taiwan have the right ​to engage with the world, and no country has the right — nor should any country attempt — to prevent ‌Taiwan from ⁠contributing to the world."

Lai arrived in the former Swaziland, home to around 1.3 million people, on Saturday, on a trip neither government had announced beforehand, having taken an Eswatini government aircraft.

The "arrive then announce" model is commonly used in high-level international diplomacy, minimising the "uncertain risks of potential interference from ​external forces", a senior ​Taiwan security official ⁠said, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue.

Late Saturday, China's Taiwan Affairs Office said Lai had "skulked" his way to ​Eswatini.

"Lai Ching-te's despicable conduct — like a rat scurrying across the street — will ​inevitably be ⁠met with ridicule by the international community," a spokesperson said in a statement.

Taiwan's China-policy making Mainland Affairs Council said Lai did not need Beijing's permission to go anywhere.

"The Taiwan Affairs Office's fishwife's gutter talk ⁠is ​boring in the extreme," it added.

Lai's cancelled plans last month ​due to the overflight problem had prompted criticism of China from the U.S., and concern from the European Union, Britain, France ​and Germany.

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