Turkey's Erdogan says Israel's recognition of Somaliland benefits nobody

Ankara. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that Israel's recognition of the breakaway Republic of Somaliland would not benefit Somaliland or the region.

In December, Erdogan had said Israel's decision to formally recognise Somaliland, a northern region that declared itself independent in 1991, was illegal and unacceptable, and he accused Israel of trying to destabilise the Horn of Africa.

"I would like to especially underline our stance of valuing the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states in the area where Ethiopia is located," Erdogan told a press conference during a visit to Addis Ababa, adding Turkey did not want to see new conflicts in the region.

"We believe regional countries need to find solutions to the problems of the region and for the Horn of Africa not to become a competition field for foreign forces. In that regard, I would like to emphasise that Israel's recognition of Somaliland does not benefit Somaliland or the Horn of Africa," he added.

NATO member Turkey has increased its influence in Africa in recent years, training Somalia's security forces and supplying development assistance in return for a foothold on a key global shipping route. Ankara has also developed close ties with other regional countries, including Ethiopia.

Somalia has cut all ties with the United Arab Emirates, accusing it of influencing Israel's recognition of Somaliland. Mogadishu has since signed a defence agreement with Qatar, while Turkey sent fighter jets to its base there in a show of force.