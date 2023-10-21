Farmers unhappy with auction outcome

Mtwara. At least 16,000 tonnes of cashews were sold out on Friday as the first auction of the crop was conducted.

The highest price was Sh2,050 per kilo and the lowest price was Sh1,950 for the Tandahimba and Newala Cooperative Union (TANECU).

However, for the Mtwara and Masasi Cooperative Union (MAMCU), the highest price of the crop was Sh2,031 per kilo and the lowest price was Sh1,900 while more than 36 companies came forward to buy the cashews from farmers, who were, however, not satisfied with the price.

Speaking shortly after the auction, Ms Bibie Fadhili, a cashew farmer from Tandahimba District, in Mtwara Region said they had sold their cashews because they had no option.

She said in order for the farmers to get profits, they were supposed to be paid at least Sh2,500 per kilo of cashews.

“As a farmer, I am not satisfied with the price, but we had no way as we expected to sell our cashews at least for Sh2,500 per kilo. We educate our children, and for us to sell our cashews for Sh1,500 per kilo means we will not be able to educate them at the university level,” she said.

“Currently the situation is difficult for us, this means in Sh2,050 the farmer will remain with only Sh1,500 after deductions, the government should think about us as farmers,” said Ms Fadhili.

This year’s prices are, however, higher than the opening of the last season in which the prices ranged between Sh1,600 and Sh2,012 per kilo.

For his part, Mr Ahmed Alfan, a farmer from Nanyanga Village in Tandahimba District says the price they sold their cashews for was not profitable to them, advising the government to reduce taxes so that they can get the benefits of the cashew farming.

“In terms of profits, this price is low and not good. If a levy reduction was possible, the price of cashews should at least have been Sh2,500 per kilo so that the farmer would get Sh2,000,” said Mr Alfan.

For his part, MAMCU chairman, Siraji Mtenguka said that in general this season they got 10,200 tonnes of cashews, but they managed to sell 9200 tonnes at the highest price of Sh2,031 per kilo and the lowest price of Sh1,900 per kilo.

He said last season in general they managed to purchase 6,000 tons of the crop.

“The prices didn’t make us happy. The problem is that we sold raw cashews and we could not refuse to do that; in short we can’t get profits from the market by selling raw cashews,” said Mr Mtenguka.

For his part, TANECU General Manager Mohamed Mwinguku said that the Union sent 7,752 tonnes of cashews to the auction and all were sold, noting that more than 36 companies appeared at the auction to buy the produce.

He said in the first auction the highest price of cashews was Sh2,050 per kilo and the lowest price at Sh1,950 and that the response of buyers was great, with 36 buyers able to make applications to buy 46 tonnes, unlike last season when the number of buyers was less than 25.

He clarified further that this season, they were projecting to produce more than 50,000 tonnes of cashews.

For his part, TANECU chairman, Karim Chipola said after making price deliberations, the farmers agreed to sell their cashews at the highest price of Sh2,050 per kilo and the lowest price of Sh1,950.

However, Tanzania Cashewnut Board of Tanzania (CBT) representative Revelian Ngaiza expressed that the price was good and would bring big profits to cashew farmers in Mtwara Region.