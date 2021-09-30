Kenya Airways receives nod to fly past New York in US

By Business Daily Africa More by this Author

Parliament has backed a Cabinet decision to amend the air services agreement between Kenya and America that will see Kenya Airways expand its route network beyond New York.

Kenya Airways is currently operating scheduled passenger air services between Nairobi and New York.

Kenya signed the deal with the US on February 5, 2020 proposing to revise an earlier agreement inked in Washington DC on June 8, 2008.

The pact will also allow national airlines such as Kenya Airways to access US routes and the American carriers to access the Kenyan market.

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia told MPs that no airline from the US is flying into Kenya.

He said ratification of the agreement will allow the Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) of the US which had expressed interest in starting cargo operations and establish a base in Kenya.

FedEx is seeking to establish an operation base at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

“It is in the interest of the country to ratify the agreement to allow the airlines to expand their route network and engage in commercial arrangements as well as create job opportunities,” Mr Macharia said in a memo.

Transport ministry said ratification of the agreement will enhance trade and commerce, tourism, market access and connectivity, investment interests and mutual cooperation between the two States.

The National Assembly’s Transport committee, in a report to the House said commencement of FedEx cargo operations and a base in Kenya would have a multiplier effect on the Kenyan economy as it will open up immense opportunities for Kenyans.

The team said the agreement will open expanded operations and markets for Kenya and US air operators, facilitate the movement of goods, passengers and mail, offering more flexibility in meeting demands and customer needs.

The committee resolved to recommend to the National Assembly to approve the ratification of the treaty as it is in Kenya’s best interest.