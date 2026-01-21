Father held over son’s death in Kilimanjaro over engagement ceremony alcohol dispute

Moshi. Police in Kilimanjaro Region are holding a man suspected of killing his 26-year-old son following a dispute over alcohol allegedly bought for preparations for his daughter’s engagement ceremony.

The suspect, identified as Laurian Teti, a resident of Uru Shimbwe in Moshi District, is accused of killing his biological son, Mathias Laurian Teti, at their home.

Confirming the incident, Kilimanjaro Regional Police Commander Simon Maigwa said the incident occurred in the early hours of January 21, 2026, at around 4.00am in Shimbwe Chini Village, Uru Shimbwe Ward.

"Preliminary investigations indicate that a quarrel broke out between the father and his son after the latter demanded alcohol that had been purchased for preparations for his sister’s engagement meeting,” Mr Maigwa said.

He added that the suspect has been arrested and is currently in police custody as investigations continue.