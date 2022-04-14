Record-breaking 2.8Kg rough ruby from Tanzania to be auctioned in Dubai

By Agencies More by this Author

Gemstone collectors of the UAE now have the chance to own one of the biggest rough Ruby in the world, with the launch of the exclusive ‘Callisto Collection’ by SJ Gold and Diamond.

Though details remain scanty about when the gemstone was obtained, the variegated purplish-red rough Ruby was reportedly mined from the village of Winza in central Tanzania.

Tanzania's ministry of minerals when reached for comment said they were not aware of the said Ruby that goes on auction on Friday, April 15,

"We have to wait until Monday when the ministry will have more details regarding the gemstone," said Minister Dotto Biteko.

The DMCC licensed SJ Gold and Diamond, started in 2017 with a dream of trading in rough diamonds and gold, is an established Gems & Mineral Asset Management firm in Dubai with its global headquarter in Geneva.

The company specialises in providing strategic investment opportunities for rare precious stones (certified cut, uncut, rough diamonds, and gemstones) in the ultra-high net worth segment.

Advertisement

Biggest Rough Ruby in the world

To mark the launch of the new Callisto Collection, SJ Gold and Diamond will be displaying one of the biggest Rough Ruby in the world – ‘Burj Alhamal’ or 'Aries' (in English), to the gem connoisseurs of Dubai at Waldorf Astoria Dubai Financial Centre on Friday, April 15.

Weighing in at a whopping 8,400 carats and 2.8kg in weight, the crown jewel (Burj Alhamal) will be unveiled by the guest of honour and renowned Hollywood actor, Tamer Hassan.

"The launch of the Callisto collection in Dubai represents a groundbreaking moment for the company in its journey to becoming one of the world's leading Metal and Mineral Asset Management Firm, managing a total of $4 billion in assets, ranging from exclusive gemstones and gold,” says Patrick Pilati, Managing Director of SJ Gold and Diamond.

This variegated purplish-red rough Ruby is going to make its public appearance for the first time in the market and will be on display at the Waldorf Astoria DIFC on the 15th of April and then at DIFC, before being auctioned to the crème de la crèmes of the uber-luxe UAE market post-Ramadan.

“This is the first time we are introducing our crown jewel of the collection. Unveiling this one-of-a-kind stone to the public for bidding, is a clear continuation of our dedication to showcasing the best of the best in the UAE,” added Pilati.

Callisto Collection

The new ‘Callisto Collection’ by SJ Gold and Diamond showcases rare, hidden treasures from the most unique locations across the world. Each gem and diamond of this collection have its own story to tell, which has never been presented before to mankind.

Named after the famous Arcadian Nymph - Callisto of Greek Mythology, this exclusive collection is an everlasting ode to timeless beauty.

The Callisto collection comprises millions worth of hand-picked several white and yellow cut and uncut diamonds along with the 12 unique rough rubies, weighing at a ginormous 236,000 carats. Each rough ruby, coming in diverse sizes, can be seen featured in the collection's logo, tethered together with gold lines to form Callisto collection’s very own constellation.

This record-smashing one-of-a-kind rare Ruby (‘Burj Alhamal’) will be available for auction post-Ramadan and will be sold to the highest bidder in Dubai. It has been estimated that it will go for around $120 million (AED432 million) at minimum.



