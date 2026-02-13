Kilombero Sugar expands ICT programme to benefit over 2,500 students

Morogoro. Kilombero Sugar Company has expanded its ICT Empowerment Programme for Schools, with more than 2,500 students expected to benefit from improved access to digital learning tools.

Under Phase Two of the initiative, the company has donated more than 50 full-set desktop computers to Kidodi, Iwemba and Malecela secondary schools. The donation includes full installation and technical support from the company’s IT Division.

Speaking on February 12 during the handover ceremony, Corporate Affairs Director, Derick Stanley, said the programme aligns with Tanzania’s national development priorities, including the Tanzania Development Vision 2050 and the National Digital Education Strategy 2024/25–2029/30.

He noted that the initiative aims to reshape the education landscape by improving access to digital learning and equipping students with essential ICT skills.

The donation follows Phase One, during which 35 desktop computers and furniture were provided to Nyange and Lyahila secondary schools.

The donated computers have been fully upgraded with software suitable for foundational computer applications, in line with the National Digital Guidelines for Schools and Teachers Colleges (2025), which emphasise secure, reliable and affordable digital infrastructure for teaching and learning.

Explaining the selection criteria for beneficiary schools, Communication and Stakeholder Relations Manager, Victor Byemelwa, said the company assessed each school’s readiness for digital learning, including the availability of an IT teacher, a dedicated computer room and the school’s ability to support the national digital education agenda.

He added that the initiative, launched in August 2025, will continue to be implemented in phases with ongoing monitoring to ensure impact.

The Guest of Honour, Kilosa District Commissioner, Shaka Hamdu Shaka, commended the company for supporting the government’s digital transformation efforts in education.

“The government continues to strengthen educators’ and administrators’ capacity to integrate digital tools into teaching and school management. We encourage more stakeholders to join hands with Kilombero Sugar in supporting Tanzania’s digital transformation,” he said.

On behalf of the beneficiary schools, Assistant Headmaster of Kidodi Secondary School, Mr Rashid Athumani, expressed appreciation for the support, noting that it would enhance teaching and learning.

Similarly, Form Three student at Iwemba Secondary School, Ms Restuta Ngaema, said access to computers would help her pursue her passion for ICT.