Four in court over theft and turning ambulance into tourist vehicle allegations

Musoma. Four people have appeared at the District Resident Magistrate’s Court in Musoma, Mara, accused of stealing a Musoma Municipal Council ambulance, which was later found being converted into a vehicle for carrying tourists.

The suspects appeared before Acting Resident Magistrate Hadija Masala on Friday, 13 February 2026, where three charges were read, including an economic sabotage offence.

The accused are Goodluck Chacha (26), a driver from Tarime, Mara; Karume Kihedu (26), a mechanic from Arusha; and Saidi Ramadhani (39) and Elias Joakim (53), both also from Arusha.

State Attorney Michael Kayombo told the court that all four are charged with money laundering, contrary to Sections 12(d) and 13(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, Cap. 423, read together with Sections 57(1) and 60(2) of the Economic Sabotage and Crime Control Act.

“The accused jointly received Sh55 million from Alexia Baraka, knowing the funds were proceeds of crime. Handling such money is an offence under the law,” Kayombo said.

Goodluck Chacha, the first accused, faces additional charges of theft under Sections 258(1) and 265(1) of the Penal Code, Cap. 16, as amended in 2023.

"You, Goodluck Chacha, on 25 October 2025 at the municipal parking area in Musoma, stole a Toyota Landcruiser, registration STM 7830, belonging to the United Republic of Tanzania, valued at Sh180 million,” the prosecutor said.

Chacha is also charged with leading a criminal gang, contrary to Paragraph 4(1)(d) of Schedule 1, Sections 57(1) and 60(2) of the Economic Sabotage and Planned Crime Control Act, Cap. 200, as amended in 2023.

“You, Chacha, between 25 and 27 October 2025, in different locations within Musoma Municipality and Arusha, while not a public officer, encouraged criminal activity for personal gain, contrary to the law,” Kayombo said.

The prosecutor said investigations are ongoing and asked the court to set another date for the case to be mentioned.

Following submissions, Magistrate Masala adjourned the case to 26 February 2026 for the next hearing.

Earlier, the magistrate noted that the court has no jurisdiction to hear the case in full at this stage, so the accused were not required to respond to the charges.

“Because your case involves multiple offences, including economic sabotage, this court does not have authority to try it. You are only required to listen, not respond,” she said.