Geita man loses appeal, retains life sentence for sodomy conviction

Arusha. The High Court in Geita Sub-Registry has upheld the life imprisonment sentence handed to Geita resident Frank Joseph for sodomising his friend's 11-year-old daughter.
The court reached the decision in a ruling delivered by Judge Griffin Mwakapeje on Monday, May 18, 2026, after dismissing Frank’s appeal, which he had filed to challenge the decision of the Geita District Court.
Judge Mwakapeje said that after reviewing the proceedings, grounds of appeal, and arguments from both sides, the court was satisfied that the prosecution presented sufficient evidence.