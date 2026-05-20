Geita man loses appeal, retains life sentence for sodomy conviction

Arusha. The High Court in Geita Sub-Registry has upheld the life imprisonment sentence handed to Geita resident Frank Joseph for sodomising his friend's 11-year-old daughter.

The court reached the decision in a ruling delivered by Judge Griffin Mwakapeje on Monday, May 18, 2026, after dismissing Frank’s appeal, which he had filed to challenge the decision of the Geita District Court.

Judge Mwakapeje said that after reviewing the proceedings, grounds of appeal, and arguments from both sides, the court was satisfied that the prosecution presented sufficient evidence.

This proved beyond reasonable doubt that the appellant committed the act against the minor on August 21, 2025, in the Balenge area, Geita Region.

Mr Joseph was challenging the Geita District Court's judgment delivered on February 16, 2026, which handed him a life sentence.

During the trial, the appellant faced one count of sodomy contrary to Section 154(1)(a) and (2) of the Penal Code. The prosecution fielded 10 witnesses.

Prosecution evidence

It was alleged that on the day of the incident, the victim was sleeping in her room with her sister.

The bedroom door was unlocked, and she woke up to find the appellant (her father's friend) inside the room while the light was on.

She testified that she found herself naked, and the appellant covered her mouth and threatened her.

He then penetrated her anally, causing severe pain. She subsequently begged the appellant to let her go to the toilet.

She further claimed that during the ordeal, the appellant attempted to undress her younger sister, who was sharing the bed.

After being allowed to relieve herself, she locked the appellant inside the room from the outside and ran to report the matter.

The seventh witness testified to being awoken by the victim, who narrated the assault.

The witness then locked the room with a padlock, before reporting to the victim’s mother, who was away at the time, the police, and the hospital.

The eighth witness, a traditional militia member, told the court that he found a crowd at the scene.

Upon unlocking the padlocked room, he found the trousers-less appellant sleeping on the bed. They woke him up, arrested him, and he admitted to the offence.

The sixth witness, a medical doctor who examined the child, testified to finding signs of blunt-force anal penetration, bruises, and laxity of the sphincter muscles.

He administered prophylactic medication against sexually transmitted infections and HIV.

The ninth witness, who recorded Mr Joseph’s cautionary statement, testified that the convict admitted to the crime in the document.

In his defence, Mr Joseph claimed the case was fabricated over a Sh400,000 loan dispute with the family.

He alleged that tension arose when he went to demand his money, resulting in his arrest, and that he was forced to confess while in custody.

The appeal

In his appeal, Mr Joseph asked the High Court to overturn the conviction, arguing that he did not commit the offence and that the prosecution's evidence was weak, contradictory, and legally defective.

He reiterated claims of a financial dispute and that police officers coerced his confession.

Court decision

In its decision, the High Court rejected all arguments, ruling that testimonies from various witnesses corroborated the minor's narrative and proved the appellant's presence at the scene.

The court stated that these circumstances eliminated any possibility of mistaken identity.

Judge Mwakapeje observed that while identifying a familiar person can sometimes lead to errors, this case relied heavily on the appellant's arrest at the crime scene.

“The appellant was not only identified because he was known to the victim’s family, but he was also caught inside that room shortly after the incident occurred,” the judgment read in part.

The court also factored in medical evidence from the healthcare expert who examined the child.

The judge noted that the appellant never challenged his cautionary statement when it was tendered as evidence during trial, and therefore lacked the right to raise the argument at the appellate stage.

The court clarified that any objections regarding how the statement was obtained should have been raised before the trial court.

Furthermore, the court ruled that even if the cautionary statement were discarded, the remaining evidence was sufficient for a conviction.

The court dismissed Mr Joseph's Sh400,000 debt defence, noting he provided no proof nor cross-examined relevant witnesses on the matter during the trial.

According to the judgment, the appellant's claim that he went to collect a debt that night could not explain why he was found naked inside the child's bedroom.