Zanzibar murder conviction overturned, accused ordered released over fatal legal flaws

Serengeti. A resident of South Unguja Region, Mr Masoud Othman Nzengi, has been released by the Court of Appeal of Tanzania after it overturned his death sentence for the murder of his wife, Ms Mariamu Bakari Matoja, whose body was dumped in a well.
The court found serious procedural irregularities in the Zanzibar High Court trial and declared the proceedings void.
The judgment was delivered on Monday, June 29, 2026, by Justices Barke Sehel, Issa Maige, and Lameck Mlacha, sitting in Zanzibar, in an appeal filed by Mr Nzengi against the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).