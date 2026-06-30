Why data privacy matters for economic growth

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania's ambition to build a $1 trillion economy by 2050 will depend not only on expanding digital technologies but also on strengthening personal data protection to build public trust in the country's rapidly growing digital economy, experts have said.

Speaking at the opening of the first National Privacy and Personal Data Protection Conference in Dar es Salaam yesterday, officials said trusted digital systems and robust data governance would be crucial in achieving the country's long-term development goals.

Presenting the keynote address, National Planning Commission acting manager for Infrastructure and Services, Mr Josiah Mwabeza, said digital transformation had been identified as one of the five key drivers of Tanzania's Development Vision 2050.

He said the country's aspiration to become a digitally enabled society could only be realised if citizens had confidence that their personal information was collected, processed and stored securely.

"You cannot build a digitally enabled society if people do not trust how their data is handled.

Strong data governance creates confidence, encourages innovation and attracts investment into the digital economy," he said.

Mr Mwakabeza noted that digital technologies were already improving productivity, expanding financial inclusion and creating employment opportunities across the country.

He cited the increase in formal financial inclusion from 65 percent in 2017 to 76 percent in 2023, largely driven by mobile money services, as evidence of the digital economy's growing contribution to national development.

According to him, stronger data protection frameworks would further accelerate digital innovation while helping Tanzania achieve Vision 2050 targets, including raising annual per capita income to at least $7,000 and building a $1 trillion economy.

Opening the three-day conference on behalf of the minister for Communication and Information Technology, Deputy Minister Dr Sweetbert Mkama said Tanzania had already laid an important legal foundation through the Personal Data Protection Act of 2022 and the establishment of the Personal Data Protection Commission.

He said as more government services, businesses and financial transactions moved online, safeguarding personal information had become essential for protecting citizens' rights and promoting confidence in digital services.

"The digital economy cannot flourish without trust, and trust begins with protecting personal data," he said.

The Director General of the Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC), Dr Emmanuel Mkilia said the commission had made significant progress since its establishment by introducing online registration for data controllers and processors, issuing implementation guidelines and expanding public awareness programmes.

He said that the commission was also strengthening regional cooperation and preparing a national certification programme for Data Protection Officers to improve compliance across institutions.

Held under the theme Privacy as a Pillar: Building an Inclusive Digital Future Towards Vision 2050, the conference has brought together more than 800 delegates from Tanzania and other African countries to discuss privacy, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cross-border data flows and digital governance as pillars of sustainable digital transformation.

The conference took place days after the government, through minister for Home Affairs, Patrobas Katambi, temporarily suspended public political meetings nationwide on June 26, 2026 and called on guest house and lodge owners to ensure they get complete identity details (data) of their guests, citing security concerns following reports of planned demonstrations.

"Hotel, guest house and lodge owners across the country must ensure that all guests are registered using their National Identification Authority (NIDA) cards. Legal action will be taken against owners who fail to comply with this directive," Mr Katambi said.

The decision has since prompted debate from various players, with some questioning the need to protect personal data and how it challenges the country’s security needs.