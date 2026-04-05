Acting turns real as Ugandan law student is beaten during Jesus reenactment

Mr Dennis Zziwa, a second-year law student from Kampala International University, portrayed Jesus Christ during the "Way of the Cross" walk at Our Lady of Africa Church on Good Friday. He sustained injuries from the beatings as he acted the role of Jesus Christ and was treated by Red Cross staff.

He was later transferred to Lamone Health Centre in Luzira for further treatment.

The Uganda Joint Christian Council (UJCC) organized a major ecumenical service at the Old Kampala Secondary School playground.

Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere led faithful from Rubaga Cathedral, while Assistant Bishop Fredrick Baalwa led those from All Saints Cathedral, Nakasero, to the final joint destination under the theme "You shall love the Lord your God and your neighbor as yourself (Luke 10:27)".

In Jinja, hundreds of believers processed through the city streets under the mid-morning sun, led by Rev. Fr. Achilles Wandera of Our Lady of Fatima Church.

Mr Dennis Zziwa being helped into an ambulance by medical personnel following his admission after he was lashed several times during his reenactment of the Way of the Cross on April 3, 2026. PHOTOS/ STEPHEN OTAGE





Soroti City: Rt. Rev. Dr. Joseph Eciru led a significant 12-kilometre procession, marking the climax of the Lenten season for local faithful.

In Adjumani, Christians reenacted the Way of the Cross through the town, while in Maracha, Anglican and Catholic groups held separate processions totaling approximately 1.5 kilometres.

For the first time in over a decade, the joint ecumenical procession in Gulu City was disbanded. The Gulu Archdiocese, under Archbishop Raphael P’Mony Wokorach, cited doctrinal differences and administrative concerns, opting for separate Catholic services instead.

Mr Dennis Zziwa being lashed during reenactment of the Way of the Cross in Kampala on April 3, 2026. PHOTOS/ STEPHEN OTAGE



Religious leaders used the occasion to address national issues, condemning an April 2, 2026 incident in Ggaba where four children were knifed to death at a daycare centre. Leaders also spoke out against corruption and advocated for fair taxation.