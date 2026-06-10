Mchengerwa demands patient-centred healthcare

Arusha. Health Minister Mohamed Mchengerwa has directed hospital leaders across the country to prioritise patient-centred care, warning that poor treatment of patients risks undermining the government's substantial investments in the health sector.

Speaking during the inauguration of the new board of Mount Meru Regional Referral Hospital in Arusha, Mr Mchengerwa said the quality of healthcare should be judged not only by infrastructure and medical equipment but also by the dignity, compassion and respect shown to patients.

He said persistent complaints about service delivery in some health facilities continue to overshadow progress made through investments in hospitals, health centres and dispensaries nationwide.

“The government has invested heavily in the health sector. It is therefore the responsibility of hospital leaders to ensure that this investment translates into quality services for citizens,” he said.

According to him, a hospital may have modern equipment and impressive facilities, but those achievements mean little if patients leave feeling neglected, humiliated or subjected to long waiting times without receiving proper care.

“The ultimate measure of success is how well citizens are served and how satisfied they are with the healthcare services they receive,” he said.

Mr Mchengerwa challenged the hospital’s newly appointed eight-member board to transform Mount Meru into one of the leading referral hospitals in Tanzania and East Africa by improving service quality, strengthening accountability, increasing internally generated revenue and embracing technology.

He urged health facilities to accelerate the use of digital systems, including real-time health information platforms, electronic management of medicines and telemedicine services.

“Twenty-first century challenges cannot be solved using systems of previous centuries. Technology is no longer an option; it is a fundamental requirement for improving healthcare services,” he said.

Hospital Executive Director Dr Ernest Alex said the facility has made significant progress in recent years, including reducing annual maternal deaths from 32 to 11.

The 450-bed hospital currently receives between 700 and 1,200 outpatients daily and has increased internally generated revenue from Sh2.8 billion in 2021/22 to Sh11.9 billion in 2024/25 through improved revenue collection and reduced leakages.

The hospital also operates a 64-slice CT scanner, advanced diagnostic equipment and an internationally accredited laboratory, while its oxygen plant now supplies both the hospital and neighbouring district facilities.