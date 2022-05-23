Besigye arrested as he tries to take to the streets again

By Daily Monitor More by this Author

Kampala. Police in Uganda have arrested political activist and former presidential contender Kizza Besigye after he attempted to leave his home in Kasangati, Wakiso District. He is currently detained in a police arrest van

The People’s Front for Transition (PFT) leader was heading to Kasangati town to resume his protests against the high commodity prices.

The police arrested and kept him in a waiting police van which is currently parked near his home.

"I will not accept to be kept in my house like I am a prisoner in my own country. This must stop," Dr Beisgye said.

The police did not give any reason for the arrest of the former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), has since early this month renewed his criticism of President Museveni’s government for doing nothing to cushion vulnerable Ugandans against the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities.

"Just turn and go back to your house," the commanding officer on ground who did not reveal his name said before ordering the officers to arrest an unrelenting Besigye.

The new drive is designed as a replica of his famous 2011 Walk-to-Work protests that came at the backdrop of the general election. The 2011 protests against the harsh economic situation occasioned by the wild election expenditure spread across many parts of the country although they were brutally suppressed by both the military and police, leaving five dead, scores injured and hundreds languishing in prisons.