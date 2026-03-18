Iringa man sentenced to death for killing four-year-old son in ritual killing case

Iringa. The High Court of Tanzania, Iringa Zone, has sentenced a man to death by hanging after finding him guilty of killing his four-year-old son in what prosecutors described as a ritual killing linked to a belief in obtaining wealth.

Judge Angaza Mwipopo delivered the judgment in Case No. 25532 of 2025, ruling that the prosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt that Joseph Muhulila (28), a resident of Lukosi Street in Mkwawa Ward, Iringa Municipality, committed the offence contrary to Sections 196 and 197 of the Penal Code, Cap. 16 (2022).

The prosecution, led by State Attorneys David Mwakiborwa and Jackson Mwakalinga, told the court that the incident occurred on April 12, 2025, when the accused killed his son, Timothy Muhulila, and disposed of the body in a pit latrine.

While summarising the evidence, Judge Mwipopo said the accused admitted cutting the body into pieces and crushing the bones before dumping the remains.

The court heard that after the accused was arrested, remains were recovered from a septic tank and subjected to DNA analysis, which showed a 99 percent match with the deceased.

A total of 13 prosecution witnesses testified during the trial.

Defence counsel Geoffrey Mwakasege challenged the evidence, arguing that some details in the DNA report were inconsistent. He told the court that the expert report referred to bone fragments while some witnesses claimed to have seen flesh remains.

He also argued that the accused’s caution statement was not signed and should not have been relied upon, and that the conviction was based mainly on circumstantial evidence, including testimony that the child was last seen with the accused.

“The court acknowledged doubts in some of the evidence but still proceeded to convict,” he said.

The defence said the accused will consider filing an appeal against the judgment.