NSSF’s Mzizima Towers nears completion, set to boost business, tourism in Dar es Salaam

Dar es Salaam. Construction of the Mzizima Towers project financed by the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) has reached 91 percent, with completion expected by December 31, 2026.

Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations), Mr Deus Sangu, provided the update on March 16, 2026, while presenting a progress report to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Social Welfare and Community Development.

The project involves two towers — a 35-storey commercial building and a 32-storey residential tower — with a total construction area of 95,018 square metres.

According to the minister, the development is intended to meet demand for office space, housing and hospitality services in Dar es Salaam.

The complex will also include a five-star hotel to be operated by Radisson Hotel Group, with 156 hotel rooms and 132 serviced apartments targeting business travellers and short-term visitors.

Mr Sangu said the project is being financed by NSSF as part of its investment strategy to expand its asset base and generate returns for members.

“The investment is expected to strengthen the Fund’s capacity to meet long-term obligations, including payment of social security benefits, while contributing to economic growth,” he said.

After visiting the site, the chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Social Welfare and Community Development, Ms Hawa Chakoma, said the committee was satisfied with the progress of the project.

She said the committee appreciated the government’s decision to continue with the development after it stalled in 2016.

NSSF Director General, Mr Masha Mshomba, said the oversight visit would help ensure the project is completed on schedule.

Members of the committee said large-scale investments by the Fund support national development and create employment opportunities.