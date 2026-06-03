Dual citizenship query dominates Ugandan parliament

Kampala. Questions over the eligibility of ministers holding dual citizenship dominated proceedings yesterday as Ugandan Parliament’s Appointments Committee began vetting President Museveni’s Cabinet and State ministerial nominees.

The issue surfaced during the appearance of businessman and Trade minister-designate Sanjay Tana before the committee, with legislators seeking clarification on reports that he holds dual citizenship, which would render him ineligible for appointment to a ministerial office under the law.

However, committee members said Mr Tana denied the allegations and explained that he is a Ugandan citizen by birth.

‘‘The issue of dual citizenship was raised when Sanjay Tana appeared before us, but he clarified that he does not hold dual citizenship as had been claimed,’’ Gulu City Woman MP Betty Aol said after the session.

She noted that most of the nominees appearing before the committee were already serving ministers, making the vetting process relatively straightforward.

‘‘Sanjay was born in Uganda and has lived and served here. Most of the ministers who appeared before the committee have already been serving, so there were no major difficulties,’’ Ms Aol, who is also a former Leader of Opposition in Parliament, added.

The Appointments Committee, chaired by Speaker of Parliament Markson Jacob Oboth-Oboth, Tuesday June 02, 2026 commenced the vetting exercise as Parliament scrutinises President Museveni's new Cabinet selections ahead of their formal assumption of office.

Parliament’s Director of Communication and Public Affairs, Mr Chris Obore, said the committee's recommendations on each nominee will be forwarded to President Museveni for consideration.

The Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, also raised concerns about the appointment of individuals who may hold dual citizenship, urging the government to address the matter.

‘‘There has been concern about people who hold dual citizenship, and we are hoping that, just as the issue regarding Hon Kasule Lumumba’s appointment was rectified, this matter will also be addressed,’’ Mr Ssenyonyi said. (NMG)

The Opposition leader was referring to the earlier controversy surrounding the appointment of former NRM Secretary General Justine Kasule Lumumba as Government Chief Whip despite not being an elected Member of Parliament, a matter that was later corrected. Mr President appointed Ms Lumumba the ICT minister and Dr Jane Ruth the Government Chief Whip.

Nominees unveil agenda after vetting

As the vetting exercise continued, several ministers-designate outlined their priorities for the new term, promising reforms aimed at improving service delivery and accelerating economic growth.

Third Deputy Prime Minister and minister without Portfolio Rukia Nakadama said she intends to push for stricter monitoring of ministerial attendance in Parliament.

‘‘We want to introduce a roster system indicating which ministers are expected to appear in Parliament. If a minister misses three appearances, we shall report them to the appointing authority,’’ she said.

Her remarks were echoed by Second Deputy Prime Minister Crispus Walter Kiyonga, who pledged to mobilise ministers to regularly attend to parliamentary business.

‘‘We have been elected to articulate the concerns of our people and ensure resources are equitably shared. That responsibility requires ministers to be present,’’ Dr Kiyonga said.

Agriculture minister-designate Frank Tumwebaze, who retained his portfolio, promised continued support for farmers through increased access to affordable financing.

‘‘We shall continue working with the Ministry of Finance and Uganda Development Bank to expand low-interest financing for all categories of farmers, from small-scale to large-scale producers,’’ he said.

Finance Minister-designate Henry Musasizi said government spending would increasingly focus on sectors that generate economic growth.

‘‘We must achieve allocative efficiency and direct resources to sectors that drive economic transformation.

We shall move funding from less critical activities to those that contribute more directly to growth,’’ Mr Musasizi said.

He said his ministry would prioritise implementation of the government's tenfold economic growth strategy.

Minister-designate for Science, Technology and Innovation Jonard Asiimwe emphasised the importance of innovation across all sectors of the economy.

‘‘Innovation is required in every aspect of life, whether in health, agriculture, information technology, or education. It is central to Uganda's transformation agenda,’’ he said.

Works and Transport Minister-designate Fred Byamukama identified the expansion of Uganda Airlines and the completion of the Standard Gauge Railway as some of his key priorities.

Meanwhile, Local Government Minister-designate Balaam Barugahara vowed to crack down on corruption and poor performance among public servants, while Public Service Minister-designate Gen Edward Katumba Wamala pledged to strengthen efficiency in government institutions.

‘‘Public service is like the gears that run a machine. When the gears function properly, the machine performs well. When they do not, productivity suffers,’’ Gen Katumba said.