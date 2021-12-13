Igad suspends South Sudan over unpaid dues

By The East African More by this Author

Juba. The East African economic bloc, Inter-governmental Authority on Development (Igad) on Friday suspended South Sudan over unpaid dues.

“It is worth mentioning that we have been suspended from Igad because of unpaid dues. Moreover, there were 15 vacancies which we were supposed to occupy, " said Information Minister Michael Makuei in Juba on Friday.

He added: “The Foreign Affairs minister made a presentation to the Cabinet requesting the payment of all the dues. A resolution was passed three weeks ago directing all the arrears be paid by the Finance Ministry.”

Mr Makuei added that the Foreign Affairs minister had been asked to engage the Finance ministry for further discussions.

However, he did not specify how much money South Sudan owes to the regional bloc.

Juba,

Advertisement

The East African economic bloc, Inter-governmental Authority on Development (Igad) on Friday suspended South Sudan over unpaid dues.

“It is worth mentioning that we have been suspended from Igad because of unpaid dues. Moreover, there were 15 vacancies which we were supposed to occupy, " said Information Minister Michael Makuei in Juba on Friday.

He added: “The Foreign Affairs minister made a presentation to the Cabinet requesting the payment of all the dues. A resolution was passed three weeks ago directing all the arrears be paid by the Finance Ministry.”

Mr Makuei added that the Foreign Affairs minister had been asked to engage the Finance ministry for further discussions.

However, he did not specify how much money South Sudan owes to the regional bloc.